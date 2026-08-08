Shiva Gadi Zindagi Movie Title and Song Launched

The title and song of the upcoming Telugu film ‘Shiva Gadi Zindagi’, produced by Sindhu Surya under the banner of Aishwarya Cine Creations, were launched in a grand manner. Sachin Ram Pratap and Hasini Devarakonda are playing the lead roles, while Vinay Reddy Chandupatla is directing the film.

The movie’s title was launched by producer Suresh Babu, while the song was released by ReelOn CEO Dasaratham Bitla, Royal Enfield Dealer Principal Poola Sandeep Kumar Naidu, and senior journalist Shiva Mallala, who attended the event as chief guests. The guests congratulated the entire team and wished the film great success.

A Reflection of Every Common Man’s Life

‘Shiva Gadi Zindagi’ is being made as a blend of comedy, emotion, drama, friendship and love, offering a complete package of entertainment. The story revolves around the different situations, incidents and emotions that an ordinary person encounters in life.

The director has crafted the narrative in such a way that every scene has a strong reason, every character has significance, and every emotion has a meaningful connection. The film aims to present the ups and downs of life in a natural and relatable manner.

Speaking at the title and song launch, director Vinay Reddy Chandupatla said:

“‘Shiva Gadi Zindagi’ is not merely the story of one individual. It is a beautiful reflection of the life of every common person in our society. We have tried to portray the ups and downs of life, friendship, love and emotions in a very natural manner. I believe the story will connect with everyone.

I would like to extend my special thanks to Pavani Vasa for singing the song, which I wrote, with great emotion, and to Sai for providing wonderful music. My heartfelt thanks to all the chief guests who attended our title and song launch event and blessed our team.”

Producer Sindhu Surya said:

“This film, being produced under the banner of Aishwarya Cine Creations, is very special to us. Director Vinay Reddy Chandupatla is bringing his vision to the screen in a wonderful manner. Hero Sachin Ram Pratap, heroine Hasini Devarakonda, along with all the actors and technicians, are working extremely hard for the film.

JP Reddy’s cinematography and Sai’s music will be among the major attractions of the movie. We are making the film in a way that appeals to audiences across sections. We will bring this entertaining and emotionally engaging film before audiences soon.”

Actor Viva Reddy, who is part of the film, thanked the director and producer for giving him the opportunity. He said that the film would bring good recognition to everyone involved.

He added that the movie combines entertainment with situations that are close to everyday life and that its emotional content would touch the hearts of audiences.