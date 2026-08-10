Why Are Mahesh Babu Fans Disappointed with Rajamouli?

Mahesh Babu's birthday brought a special update from the makers of Varanasi, but the birthday treat did not fully satisfy a section of his fans.

Director SS Rajamouli unveiled new visuals of Mahesh Babu from the highly anticipated film. Mahesh's stylish appearance received a positive response, with fans praising his new look and eagerly sharing the images on social media.

However, many fans were expecting something bigger for the superstar's birthday. Instead of a proper video glimpse or teaser, the team released still images, which left a section of the fanbase disappointed.

The expectations were particularly high because Varanasi is one of the most awaited Indian films. The combination of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli has created huge anticipation, and fans have been hoping for more promotional material from the film.

Despite the disappointment, fans have not lost hope. Rajamouli is known for carefully planning his film promotions, so there could be a bigger surprise waiting for audiences in the coming days.

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing important roles. The film is currently one of the biggest upcoming projects in Indian cinema.