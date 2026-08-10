Hyderabad Double Decker Flyover Plan: Latest Update

Hyderabad is moving towards a new approach to integrating road and metro infrastructure. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) have reportedly finalised a double-decker design for the Chandanagar-Gangaram stretch on the Hyderabad-Mumbai National Highway.

Under the proposed design, a road flyover will run at the lower level, while a metro viaduct will be constructed above it. The plan is being considered in coordination with the proposed Miyapur-Patancheru Metro extension.

Road Flyover and Metro to Share One Corridor

The Chandanagar-Gangaram area is expected to see significant infrastructure development as both road and metro projects are planned along the same route.

NHAI is working on flyover proposals to improve traffic movement, while the proposed metro expansion from Miyapur to Patancheru could use the same corridor. Constructing the two structures separately could create challenges involving land availability, acquisition and construction costs.

The double-decker model would allow both transport systems to operate within the same corridor. Officials believe this could make better use of limited urban space while reducing the need for additional land.

Nitin Gadkari Had Suggested Integrated Infrastructure

The concept of combining road and metro infrastructure on different levels has previously received support from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In a double-decker corridor, vehicles use the lower flyover while metro trains operate on a viaduct above it. Nagpur was among the first cities in India to implement such an integrated transport structure.

The model is expected to be particularly useful in densely developed urban areas where acquiring additional land for separate infrastructure projects can be difficult.

LB Nagar-Hayatnagar Double-Decker Plan Faces Challenges

A similar proposal has been discussed for the LB Nagar-Hayatnagar stretch of the national highway. Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has reportedly pushed for a double-decker structure in this corridor as well.

However, officials say the situation here is different from the Chandanagar-Gangaram stretch.

The metro alignment for the LB Nagar-Hayatnagar extension has already been proposed along the service road. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also been submitted to the Centre.

Changing the existing alignment and shifting the metro onto a flyover would require modifications to the DPR and additional technical studies.

Officials Warn of Delay and Higher Costs

Metro officials have reportedly informed the minister that redesigning the LB Nagar-Hayatnagar project could slow down the approval and implementation process.

Changes to the alignment would involve a revised design, fresh technical assessments and additional approvals. Such modifications could also increase the overall project cost.

Officials believe continuing with the existing alignment could allow the project to progress more quickly.

Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 Alignment Gains Importance

The issue has become particularly significant as Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 is awaiting further approvals from the Centre.

Government officials are hopeful that the required clearances could be received in the coming months. Once approvals are secured, decisions regarding final metro alignments and coordination with major road projects will become increasingly important.

Experts believe Hyderabad will need better coordination between road and public transport projects as traffic volumes continue to rise. Integrating flyovers and metro corridors during the planning stage could help the city make more efficient use of available space while avoiding costly modifications in the future.

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