Heavy Rains Likely in These Areas today, August 8 in Telangana

Several parts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall over the coming hours, with the northern and eastern districts expected to see more widespread showers, according to the latest weather forecast.

Light to moderate rain is likely in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and parts of Bhadradri Kothagudem until around 9:30 am on Saturday, August 8.

Rain Likely in Northern Telangana

Weather conditions are expected to become more active from the evening of August 8, particularly across northern and eastern Telangana districts bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Moderate rainfall could occur over a wider area, with showers potentially continuing into the early hours of Sunday, August 9.

The western and southern parts of the state may also experience scattered light to moderate rainfall from the evening through the night.

Hyderabad Weather Update

For Hyderabad, weather conditions are expected to remain mostly dry during the first half of Saturday. However, the possibility of isolated rain spells increases from the evening and continues into the night.

Residents and commuters in areas likely to receive evening showers should remain prepared for sudden changes in weather, particularly during the night.