Hyderabad's Heritage Meets Coffee: Roastery's New 15th Cafe is Inspired by Taramati Baradari

Hyderabad's vibrant cafe culture has just got a new landmark. Roastery Coffee House, one of India's leading speciality coffee brands, has opened its 15th cafe — and its third in Hyderabad —in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, marking a heartfelt return to the city where its journey first began nine years ago.

More than just another coffee destination, the newest Roastery outlet is a celebration of Hyderabad's rich architectural legacy. Inspired by the iconic Taramati Baradari, the cafe seamlessly blends the city's heritage with contemporary cafe culture, creating a space where every corner tells a story.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2017 by Nishant Sinha, Roastery Coffee House introduced the city to speciality coffee long before it became a mainstream trend. What started as a single cafe in Banjara Hills has today grown into a respected coffee brand with outlets across Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Agra, Lucknow, and even an international presence in Helsinki, Finland. The brand's Delhi outlet also houses India's first Latte Art Atelier, further reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer in the speciality coffee segment.

Where Coffee Meets Culture

Unlike conventional cafes that focus solely on aesthetics, Roastery's Film Nagar outlet is deeply rooted in Hyderabad's identity. Drawing inspiration from the graceful arches and timeless design of Taramati Baradari, the interiors recreate the elegance of the historic monument in a modern setting.

The cafe also incorporates traditional Kalamkari artwork into its upholstery, while a bespoke Kalamkari mural adorns one of its walls. The artwork, created exclusively for the brand, beautifully depicts coffee flowers and cherries, symbolising the journey from farm to cup while celebrating Indian craftsmanship. The painting and its concept remain Roastery's trademark property, making the space truly one of a kind.

Every Roastery cafe reflects the culture of the city it belongs to. While its flagship Banjara Hills outlet echoed the charm of Hyderabad's old villas and the Kokapet cafe carried subtle influences of Charminar, the newest location pays homage to Taramati Baradari, strengthening the emotional connect with Hyderabad's heritage.

"Every new cafe is exciting, but opening another one in Hyderabad is always emotional because this is where Roastery was born," says founder Nishant Sinha.

"When we started in 2017, we simply wanted to introduce people to great Indian speciality coffee. The love and support we received from Hyderabad encouraged us to dream bigger. Even today, this city feels like home."

Explaining the design philosophy, Nishant adds, "We don't build replicas. We borrow design elements that create an emotional connection with the city. Each cafe tells a story through architecture while staying contemporary."

Brewing Best Coffee

While the architecture captures Hyderabad's heritage, coffee remains the soul of Roastery Coffee House.

The brand exclusively serves speciality-grade Indian coffee sourced directly from premium estates in Chikmagalur, Coorg and Tamil Nadu. Every coffee served scores 80 points or above on speciality grading standards and is roasted in-house to preserve freshness, aroma and flavour.

Roastery works closely with coffee farmers, paying fair and often premium prices to support sustainable farming practices while ensuring exceptional quality in every cup.

Coffee enthusiasts can savour the brand's signature trademarked Cranberry Coffee, alongside expertly crafted espresso beverages, manual brews, cold brews and seasonal specials prepared by award-winning baristas. Complementing the beverages is an all-day menu featuring comfort food and handcrafted desserts designed to pair perfectly with speciality coffee.

More Than a Cafe

Over the years, Roastery Coffee House has evolved into much more than a place to grab a cup of coffee. Its cafes have become neighbourhood spaces where conversations begin, ideas flourish and communities come together.

Its flagship Banjara Hills outlet, Hyderabad's first cafe with an in-house roasting unit, played a pioneering role in nurturing the city's speciality coffee culture. Today, with its 15th cafe and third Hyderabad outlet now open in Film Nagar, Roastery continues to strengthen its roots in the city while taking Indian speciality coffee to a global audience.

For Hyderabad's coffee lovers, the newest Roastery Coffee House offers more than just premium brews—it offers an immersive experience where history, design, art and coffee come together under one roof, making it one of the city's most distinctive new coffee destinations.