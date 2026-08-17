Music Therapy: How the Power of Sound May Support the Mind and Body

Music is more than entertainment. It can influence emotions, stimulate the brain and potentially support overall well-being. But can music actually play a role in healthcare? A physician, musician and music-therapy practitioner explains how sound interacts with the nervous system and how personalised music may help people dealing with stress, sleep problems, chronic pain and neurological conditions.

When Medicine and Music Come Together

For Dr. Jaganmani Sreekanth, a senior physician at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, is an internal medicine specialist, music has been a part of life from childhood. He comes from a family deeply connected with music. His late father, Ushakant, was a lyricist, singer and composer who worked with several well-known singers, while his mother, Vedapriya, was a Carnatic musician and veena player.

According to Dr. Srikanth, his father once asked him an important question while he was in England: although he was doing well professionally in medicine, was there something else he could do? That question made him think about combining his two passions—medicine and music.

He eventually began exploring music therapy as a way of bringing together his identity as a physician and musician. He says he has been working in this area for nearly a decade.

What Exactly Is Music Therapy?

Music therapy is based on the idea that sound and music can influence the brain and, through the nervous system, produce physical and emotional responses.

Dr. Srikanth says there is growing evidence that music can affect the mind and subsequently have an impact on the body. He distinguishes this from traditional anecdotal accounts surrounding music—for example, stories associated with musicians such as Tansen or Tyagaraja.

While such stories are part of India's cultural heritage, modern medicine requires evidence-based research. His work, he explains, has therefore focused on developing a more scientific and structured approach to the use of music in healthcare.

How Does Music Affect the Body?

Music is essentially sound energy. According to Dr. Srikanth, different sounds and vibrations can interact with the nervous system.

The body has an intricate network of nerves that regulates both voluntary functions and automatic processes such as heart rate, breathing and intestinal movement. The autonomic nervous system, in particular, plays an important role in controlling many of these functions.

Music can act through the nervous system and potentially influence these interconnected systems. This is one of the areas being explored in music-therapy research.

Can Music Help Reduce Stress and Anxiety?

One of the most familiar experiences with music is its ability to change our mood. After a stressful day, listening to a favourite song can make a person feel lighter or calmer.

But the potential impact may go beyond simply improving mood. Dr. Srikanth explains that chronic stress can be associated with a range of lifestyle-related health problems. Stress can affect hormonal and nervous-system activity, including the levels and regulation of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol.

Music, by acting on the nervous system, may therefore have a role as part of a broader approach to managing stress and promoting well-being.

Music Therapy for Sleep Problems and Chronic Pain

People struggling with insomnia, sleep disorders, anxiety, chronic headaches, migraines and stress-related symptoms may potentially benefit from music therapy as an additional approach.

Dr. Srikanth describes using music therapy alongside conventional medical treatment rather than replacing medication or other necessary medical procedures. Different patients may require different kinds of music depending on their condition and response.

There Is No One-Size-Fits-All Music

A major point highlighted in the interview is that the same music does not necessarily work for everyone.

Music therapy can be personalised according to an individual's condition, temperament and response. The practitioner says he uses Indian music, including elements of both Carnatic and Hindustani traditions, and may work with instrumental or vocal music.

The broader principle is that music can function as a universal language, even though musical traditions and terminology differ across cultures.

Can Music Help People With Alzheimer's and Parkinson's?

The interview also explores the possible role of music in neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Srikanth shares a deeply personal experience involving his father, who developed Parkinson's disease and later suffered a stroke. After remaining unconscious for around 10 days, his father was exposed to a song that Dr. Srikanth had written, composed and sung. During the song, he says, his father opened his eyes and became conscious.

He describes this experience as one of the motivations behind his work and his project, which he calls “Nada Tanu Manisham.”

Music and Children: Can It Support Concentration and Development?

The discussion also looks at children who have difficulty concentrating, remembering information or maintaining attention.

The interview mentions ongoing experiments and research into the use of music in conditions including autism and other neurological or developmental challenges. According to Dr. Srikanth, the approach involves using particular combinations of musical notes and sounds depending on the individual's needs.

He also explains that children with very high activity levels may require music intended to have a calming effect, while the approach can be different for children with other needs.

Music Therapy Is Not Simply About Choosing a Raga

There is a common belief that a particular classical raga automatically produces a specific effect—for example, that one raga will induce sleep.

Dr. Srikanth says his approach goes beyond simply assigning a particular raga to a particular condition. He focuses more specifically on musical notes and their combinations, suggesting that the response may depend on the precise sounds and vibrations rather than the name of the raga alone.

For example, he discusses the use of specific note combinations to create a slower, calming effect in highly active individuals.

Can You Practise Music Therapy at Home?

With music easily available through smartphones and platforms such as YouTube, many people may wonder whether they can simply choose music themselves and use it as therapy.

Dr. Srikanth's answer is that while listening to music can certainly be beneficial, professional guidance is important when music is being used therapeutically for a specific condition.

He compares it to medicine: just as a doctor identifies a patient's condition and prescribes an appropriate treatment, music therapy should ideally be selected according to the person's individual needs rather than treated as a generic remedy.

What Does a Music Therapy Session Look Like?

According to the approach described in the interview, a typical session may involve around 20 minutes of listening, five days a week.

Patients are advised to close their eyes, keep mobile phones away and listen through headphones in a quiet environment. The aim is to minimise distractions and allow the person to focus completely on the prescribed music.

The music, according to the interview, is selected based on the individual's needs rather than being the same for everyone.

Music Therapy Is Complementary—Not a Replacement for Medical Treatment

An important distinction made during the discussion is that music therapy should currently be viewed as complementary medicine rather than an alternative to conventional medical care.

It may potentially help reduce the overall burden of symptoms or support a patient's well-being, but it should not be considered a substitute for medicines, medical procedures or appropriate professional treatment.

The approach is also being explored for people in intensive-care settings, postoperative units, labour wards and among patients with advanced cancer, with the goal of providing individualised emotional and supportive care.

Don't Underestimate the Power of Listening

India has a long cultural history of associating music with healing, spirituality and emotional well-being. The interview points to traditional stories and practices as examples of this long-standing connection.

At the same time, the growing interest in music therapy is bringing these ideas into a modern research framework. The challenge is to move beyond anecdotal experiences and develop scientifically evaluated, personalised approaches to using music in healthcare.

Music Can Be Part of Everyday Wellness

Dr. Srikanth's message to the public is simple: listen to music.

People do not necessarily have to sing or be trained musicians. Those who enjoy singing can practise it; others can listen, write, compose or participate in group singing. Collective musical activities may also encourage social interaction and what he describes as community healing.

Music, therefore, can have a place not only in therapy but also in everyday wellness and creative expression.

The Takeaway

Music may be much more than a source of entertainment. Its influence on emotions, attention and the nervous system is increasingly being explored in healthcare. However, when used specifically as music therapy, the approach needs to be personalised and guided appropriately.

The message is not to stop medical treatment and turn to music instead. Rather, music may become another supportive tool—one that connects the mind, body and emotions in a uniquely human way.