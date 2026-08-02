Burma Burma Introduces Limited-Edition 'PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma' Menu

Burma Burma has launched a special limited-edition menu, 'PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma', celebrating the rich tea shop culture of Myanmar. The exclusive menu will be available from August 1 to August 31, 2026, across Burma Burma restaurants in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Hyderabad, as well as for home delivery through Swiggy and Zomato.

The menu highlights two of Myanmar's most-loved tea shop staples—PaukSe, soft steamed buns, and Palata, flaky flatbreads that are traditionally enjoyed with curries and tea. Inspired by the vibrant tea shops of Yangon, the offering aims to bring the authentic flavours and traditions of Burmese cuisine to diners in India.

The limited-time menu features three varieties of PaukSe, four Palata dishes served with curries, desserts, traditional Burmese pulled teas and house-made sodas.

Among the highlights are the Tofu & Scallion Twist, PaukSe Burger, Spicy Curry Buns, Tea Break Palata, Sunday Curry Palata, OG Burmese Taco, and Palata Sando. For dessert, guests can enjoy the Tea Shop Cream Puff and Nutty Banana Sundae.

According to Burma Burma, the menu is inspired by its culinary team's travels across Myanmar, where tea shops serve as popular community spaces bringing people together over food, tea and conversation.

The special menu will be available for dine-in and takeaway at all Burma Burma outlets throughout August, giving food lovers an opportunity to experience authentic Burmese tea shop flavours without leaving India.