OTT Releases This Week July 27 to August 2: Complete list!
A brand-new week has arrived, bringing plenty of entertainment for movie and OTT lovers. While a few new films are heading to theatres, streaming platforms are preparing to release a packed lineup of 21 movies and web series between July 27 and August 2.
Among the theatrical releases, Srinivasa Mangapuram, which marks the acting debut of Mahesh Babu's nephew Jayakrishna, is set to hit cinemas this week. Telugu films Karmakhya and Romeo Juliet are also scheduled for release. In addition, dubbed international films including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sigma, and 418 will arrive in theatres during the weekend.
On the OTT front, viewers can look forward to several interesting releases across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Aha, ZEE5, and Sony LIV. Titles such as Love O Love, Chinni Chinni Aasai, Balan The Boy, Deewana, Azaadi 501, Objection My Lord, and Heartbeat Season 3 are expected to attract audiences this week.
Netflix
- Raat (Brazilian Series) – July 29
- Final Project (Mexican Series) – July 29
- The Edo College Murders: College Nightmare (English Series) – July 29
- The Bombing of Pan Am 103 (English Series) – July 30
- Gatta Kusthi 2 (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31 (Rumoured Release Date)
Amazon Prime Video
- Super Girl (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 28
- The Devil's Mouth (English Movie) – July 29
- Love O Love (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31
- Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (English Series) – July 31
Disney+ Hotstar
- Colin From Accounts Season 3 (English Series) – July 27
- Chinni Chinni Aasai (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 28
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 (English Movie) – July 29
- Heartbeat Season 3 (Telugu Dubbed Series) – July 30
- Bhojpuri Bawaal (Hindi Reality Series) – August 2
Aha
- Azaadi 501 (Telugu Series) – July 29
- Deewana (Telugu Movie) – July 31
ZEE5
- Balan The Boy (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31
- Objection My Lord (Telugu Series) – July 31
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Hindi Movie) – July 31
- 100 Gods (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31 (Rumoured Release Date)
Sony LIV
- The Legend of Karna (Hindi Series) – July 31
With more than 20 new titles releasing across multiple streaming platforms, viewers will have a wide range of choices this week, from Telugu dramas and dubbed films to international thrillers, documentaries, and web series.