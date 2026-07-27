OTT Releases This Week July 27 to August 2: Complete list!

A brand-new week has arrived, bringing plenty of entertainment for movie and OTT lovers. While a few new films are heading to theatres, streaming platforms are preparing to release a packed lineup of 21 movies and web series between July 27 and August 2.

Among the theatrical releases, Srinivasa Mangapuram, which marks the acting debut of Mahesh Babu's nephew Jayakrishna, is set to hit cinemas this week. Telugu films Karmakhya and Romeo Juliet are also scheduled for release. In addition, dubbed international films including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sigma, and 418 will arrive in theatres during the weekend.

On the OTT front, viewers can look forward to several interesting releases across Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Aha, ZEE5, and Sony LIV. Titles such as Love O Love, Chinni Chinni Aasai, Balan The Boy, Deewana, Azaadi 501, Objection My Lord, and Heartbeat Season 3 are expected to attract audiences this week.

Netflix

Raat (Brazilian Series) – July 29

Final Project (Mexican Series) – July 29

The Edo College Murders: College Nightmare (English Series) – July 29

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 (English Series) – July 30

Gatta Kusthi 2 (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31 (Rumoured Release Date)

Amazon Prime Video

Super Girl (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 28

The Devil's Mouth (English Movie) – July 29

Love O Love (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (English Series) – July 31

Disney+ Hotstar

Colin From Accounts Season 3 (English Series) – July 27

Chinni Chinni Aasai (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 28

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (English Movie) – July 29

Heartbeat Season 3 (Telugu Dubbed Series) – July 30

Bhojpuri Bawaal (Hindi Reality Series) – August 2

Aha

Azaadi 501 (Telugu Series) – July 29

Deewana (Telugu Movie) – July 31

ZEE5

Balan The Boy (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31

Objection My Lord (Telugu Series) – July 31

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Hindi Movie) – July 31

100 Gods (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 31 (Rumoured Release Date)

Sony LIV

The Legend of Karna (Hindi Series) – July 31

With more than 20 new titles releasing across multiple streaming platforms, viewers will have a wide range of choices this week, from Telugu dramas and dubbed films to international thrillers, documentaries, and web series.