Police Complaint OTT Release Date and Platform Details

The horror-action thriller 'Police Complaint', which received an impressive response during its theatrical release, is now set to entertain audiences on OTT. After earning positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth in cinemas, the film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu and Kannada from Friday, July 31.

Released across nearly 300 theatres in both Telugu and Kannada, Police Complaint emerged as a successful box-office entertainer. From its opening day, the film impressed audiences with its engaging blend of horror, action, mystery, and suspense. It also garnered positive reviews from critics and earned encouraging ratings on IMDb and other leading movie platforms.

Featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, Krishna Sai, and Ragini Dwivedi in pivotal roles, the film is produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramidha Shree Films banner and directed by creative director Sanjeev Megoti. One of the film's major highlights is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's entertaining performance, considered one of the most engaging roles of her career. Naveen Chandra's powerful performance has also won appreciation from audiences.

Director Sanjeev Megoti presents the intriguing concept of the "Chain Reaction of Karma" through a gripping horror-thriller narrative. The film successfully blends horror, mystery, and action while keeping viewers engaged throughout. A special tribute song featuring Krishna Sai, dedicated to legendary actor Superstar Krishna, has emerged as another major attraction for fans.

Set against the backdrop of superstition and the philosophy of karma, Police Complaint offers an intense cinematic experience for lovers of horror, action, and thriller genres. Audiences can now enjoy the same thrilling experience from the comfort of their homes as the film premieres on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu and Kannada on July 31.

