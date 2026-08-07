Weekend OTT Releases (August 7- 9): Lenin, Operation Safed Sagar and More

The first weekend of August (August 7 to 9) is bringing plenty of entertainment for streaming fans. While several new movies are arriving in theatres this Friday, OTT platforms are also adding an exciting lineup of Telugu films, dubbed movies, web series, Hollywood releases, and Korean dramas.

Among the biggest digital premieres this week is Akhil Akkineni's Lenin, which begins streaming on ZEE5. Telugu audiences can also watch O Sukumari, Vandha Devullu, and several dubbed titles across Netflix, Prime Video, and other streaming services.

If you're planning a binge-watch this weekend, here's a complete list of the latest OTT releases.

Netflix (August 7–8)

Hridayam Murali (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – August 7

Operation Safed Sagar (Telugu Dubbed Series) – August 7

The Last House (English Movie) – August 7

Main Vaapas Aaunga (Hindi Movie) – August 7

Ricky Gervais: Alley Cats (English Comedy Special/Series) – August 7

Our Sticky Love (Korean Series) – August 7

Death Inc. Season 4 (English Series) – August 7

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy (Documentary) – August 7

Love Hurts (Hollywood Movie) – August 7

The Ribbon Hero (Japanese Anime Film) – August 8

ZEE5

Lenin (Telugu Movie) – August 7

Vandha Devullu (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – August 7

Tumbad Chi Manjula (Marathi Movie) – August 7

Amazon Prime Video

O Sukumari (Telugu Movie) – August 7

Vadhandhi Season 2 (Telugu Dubbed Series) – August 7

JioHotstar

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (English Animated Film) – August 7

Manorama Max

Pongala (Malayalam Movie) – August 7

Sun NXT

Sathyathil Sambhavichathu (Malayalam Movie) – August 7

Theatrical Releases This Weekend

While OTT platforms have a packed schedule, theatres are also welcoming several new releases this Friday. Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju headlines the week's theatrical releases alongside Telugu films like KJKQ, Anakapalli, and Amma Naaku Abbayi Kavali. Dubbed films DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj in his acting debut, and GD Naidu, featuring R. Madhavan, are also releasing in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's blockbuster Dookudu is set for a special re-release on August 9, giving fans another reason to visit theatres.

Whether you prefer watching movies from the comfort of your home or enjoying the big-screen experience, this weekend offers something for every entertainment lover.

Also read: Interesting Friday at the Box Office: Which Movie Will Win?