Divi's Stuartpuram Students Trailer Launched by Venu Udugula

Produced under the Shiva Sai Productions banner, presented by D. Nireekshana, and directed by D. Ramakrishna, Stuartpuram Students is an emotional action entertainer starring Nikhil and Bigg Boss fame Divi in the lead roles. The film is produced by Praveen Kumar and B. Srinivas Reddy. Having completed 80% of its shooting, the film is currently in the post-production stage.

The film's trailer and a song were officially launched by renowned director Venu Udugula. Speaking on the occasion, Venu Udugula said, "I watched the trailer of Stuartpuram Students and also listened to the songs. They are very impressive. I am happy to launch both the trailer and the song. The trailer looks excellent, and Divi's performance in particular is very innovative. Director Ramakrishna has mounted the film on a grand scale. I wholeheartedly wish the film becomes a big success."

Director D. Ramakrishna expressed his gratitude, saying, "I sincerely thank Venu Udugula garu for immediately agreeing to launch our trailer and song and inviting us to his office for the event. I would also like to thank my entire technical team for their tremendous support throughout the journey. We have completed 80% of the film and are currently busy with post-production. We are looking forward to bringing the movie to audiences very soon."

Lead actor Nikhil said, "Stuartpuram Students is a very special film for me. Director Ramakrishna worked extremely hard to present me as a commercial hero. I strongly believe this film will establish me as a commercial lead actor, and I am grateful to my director for making it possible."

Lead actress Divi said, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to Venu Udugula garu for respectfully accepting our request and launching our trailer and song. I feel very lucky to be part of this film. Our director has written a wonderful story and made the film in a unique way. I have a special song in the film where I perform both Bharatanatyam and belly dance, making it a completely different experience. Nikhil actually has an even more substantial role than mine in the film. I am confident this movie will bring recognition to all of us."

The film also stars Shravan, Hyper Aadi, Ramana Reddy, Venu Sameera, Akhil, and others.