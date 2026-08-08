Panchanama OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The OTT space has received several new releases this week, including Telugu films such as Lenin, O Sukumari and MRP. Alongside these, dubbed titles like Hridayam Murali, Vanda Devullu, Uyir and My Wapas Aaunga have also arrived on streaming platforms.

For viewers looking for another Telugu thriller, Panchanama is now available to watch online.

Panchanama Arrives on OTT

Starring Ramu, Shivakrishna and Pradeep Chandra in key roles, Panchanama is a crime thriller directed by John Ramesh.

The film was reportedly expected to have a theatrical release last month, but it did not make it to cinemas as planned. Instead, the makers have now opted for a direct OTT release.

Panchanama is currently available on Amazon Prime Video, although viewers need to access it through the platform's rental option.

What Is Panchanama About?

The story revolves around a series of mysterious murders taking place across a city. The police struggle to identify the person behind the killings as the investigation fails to produce any significant clues.

With the case becoming increasingly difficult, a special officer is brought in to investigate the murders and track down the person responsible.

The central mystery revolves around the identity of the killer, the motive behind the crimes and whether the police eventually manage to solve the case.

With its crime investigation storyline and mystery-driven plot, Panchanama could appeal to viewers who enjoy Telugu crime thrillers and murder mysteries.