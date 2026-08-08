Will Gen Z Stop Buying Homes in India?

India’s real estate sector continues to remain active, but a major shift in the way younger people think about homeownership is raising an important question: What happens if Gen Z delays buying homes?

At first glance, a decline in purchases by younger buyers may appear to be a threat to the property market. However, experts suggest that Gen Z postponing homeownership does not necessarily mean the real estate sector will collapse.

Gen Z Is Delaying Homeownership, Not Rejecting It

For Gen Z, owning a house is still a financial goal, but buying one immediately after starting a career is no longer considered essential.

Unlike earlier generations that often prioritised purchasing a home soon after getting a stable job, younger buyers are increasingly looking at other financial priorities first. They may prefer to build savings and invest in stocks, mutual funds and other financial assets before committing to a property purchase.

Housing is still necessary, but Gen Z has several options. They can rent a property, purchase a home later in life or eventually receive property through inheritance.

Delayed Buying Could Affect Real Estate

If a significant number of young buyers postpone home purchases by five or 10 years, the impact could be felt across several parts of the real estate ecosystem.

A home purchase generates economic activity beyond the builder or property seller. Construction companies, cement and steel manufacturers, painters, furniture businesses, construction workers, banks and governments through stamp duty and other revenues all benefit from property transactions.

Therefore, prolonged delays in home purchases could influence new housing projects, home loan demand, construction employment and government revenue.

Money Could Move Into Other Investments

However, there is another side to the trend.

If young people choose not to purchase homes immediately but instead invest their money in equities, mutual funds and other financial instruments, the money does not simply disappear from the economy. It moves from one asset class to another.

Traditionally, Indian households have allocated a significant portion of their wealth toward physical assets such as property and gold. Younger investors are increasingly exploring financial assets as part of their wealth-building strategy.

This shift could gradually change the composition of household wealth without necessarily damaging the broader economy.

Housing Demand Is Likely to Continue

Gen Z may be changing when it buys a home rather than abandoning the idea of homeownership altogether.

As their incomes rise, savings grow and families expand, many young people could eventually enter the housing market. This means the real estate sector may continue to see demand, although buyer preferences and purchasing timelines could change.

The bigger shift, therefore, may not be the end of homeownership but a move toward delayed home buying and greater financial diversification among younger Indians.