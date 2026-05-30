Director Ravi Charann’s Second Film “Nawab” Set for Release

Ravi Charann is a passionate Telugu filmmaker known for his rooted storytelling, intense emotional narratives, and socially connected subjects. With a strong vision for realistic cinema, he blends commercial elements with meaningful themes that connect deeply with today's audience. His filmmaking style reflects raw emotions, gripping drama, and powerful character journeys, making him a promising voice in contemporary Telugu cinema.

One of Ravi Charann’s biggest strengths as a filmmaker is his ability to choose subjects with a clear and powerful vision. He strives to present stories in a realistic manner while ensuring that commercial elements, which today’s audiences expect, are never compromised. His storytelling approach gives every character a meaningful journey, allowing their voices, emotions, and perspectives to resonate throughout the narrative.

Known for placing creativity at the forefront of his work, Ravi Charann is now gearing up to present two distinctly different films inspired by characters and situations that reflect contemporary society. The first is “Nawab,” a socially relevant film that aims to leave a strong impact on audiences. The second is “Gen Z Girls,” a fresh and contemporary story that is set to go on floors from June.

Both films explore unique themes and narratives, showcasing Ravi Charann’s versatility as a filmmaker while continuing his effort to make a meaningful mark on society through cinema.

Nawab has completed all its formalities and is gearing up for its theatrical release in August, while Gen Z Girls is all set to commence shooting from June. With these two exciting projects, Ravi Charann is poised to further establish himself as a director who successfully balances realistic storytelling with engaging commercial cinema.