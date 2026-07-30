Ram Charan Returns to Hyderabad After Surgery

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has returned to Hyderabad after successfully undergoing wrist surgery in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The actor arrived at the Hyderabad airport along with his wife Upasana Konidela and parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, marking the beginning of his recovery period.

According to reports, the surgery was performed at Ganga Hospital by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. S. Rajasekaran, with assistance from internationally acclaimed hand and wrist specialist Dr. Alejandro Badia, who travelled from the United States for the procedure. Following a few days of post-operative observation, the actor was discharged from the hospital.

Doctors Recommend Extended Rest

Medical experts have advised Ram Charan to avoid strenuous activity and take complete rest for nearly eight weeks. As a result, the actor is expected to stay away from film shoots until he has fully recovered.

The injury reportedly occurred while filming an intense action sequence for his upcoming sports drama Peddi. Although he initially continued with work, the surgery became necessary to ensure a full recovery.

Temple Visit Before Returning Home

Before flying back to Hyderabad, Ram Charan and Upasana visited the Ayyappa Temple in Coimbatore to offer prayers.

The actor was seen wearing a traditional black outfit along with his Ayyappa mala, while his injured hand remained supported by an arm sling. Upasana accompanied him in a blue ethnic outfit during the temple visit.

Several photos and videos from the visit have gone viral on social media. One image showed Ram Charan praying inside the temple, while another captured Upasana feeding cows at the temple's goshala, drawing appreciation from fans online.

Impact on Upcoming Projects

With doctors recommending several weeks of rest, Ram Charan is unlikely to resume filming anytime soon. His recovery is expected to affect the schedules of his upcoming projects, including the next phase of Peddi and other planned shoots.

Fans have flooded social media with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery and are eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen once he is fully fit.