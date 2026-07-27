Ram Charan Travels to Coimbatore for Surgery: Reports

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is reportedly preparing to undergo wrist surgery after sustaining an injury while filming action scenes for his recently successful film Peddi. The development has raised concerns among fans, with speculation growing over the impact on his upcoming projects.

According to reports, Ram Charan recently traveled from Hyderabad to Coimbatore on a private flight along with his parents, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and his wife Upasana. Sources suggest that the actor is scheduled to undergo wrist surgery on July 27, after which doctors are expected to advise him to take several weeks of complete rest for recovery.

The injury is believed to have occurred while shooting an intense wrestling-based action sequence for Peddi. Although medical experts reportedly recommended immediate surgery at the time, Ram Charan is said to have postponed the procedure to complete his film commitments before taking a break.

Despite the discomfort, the actor continued participating in promotional events with his wrist supported by a bandage. Fans have praised his dedication, noting that he prioritized the film's release despite dealing with the injury.

The surgery is also expected to affect the timeline of Ram Charan's next film, tentatively titled RC17, which will be directed by Sukumar. Industry sources indicate that filming may begin only after the actor makes a full recovery. Meanwhile, Sukumar has reportedly completed the final script and is currently focused on pre-production work with Mythri Movie Makers.

Ram Charan is not the only Telugu star to face injuries while filming. Recently, Pawan Kalyan reportedly underwent shoulder surgery, while Nandamuri Balakrishna received treatment for a knee injury sustained during the filming of his upcoming movie. These incidents once again highlight the physical challenges and risks actors often take while performing demanding action sequences.

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