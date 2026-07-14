Allu Arjun's Raaka Pushes the Boundaries of Filmmaking, Says Naila Grrewal

Bollywood actress Naila Grrewal, who plays a key role in Allu Arjun's upcoming pan-India film Raaka, has shared her excitement about working on the highly anticipated project. Speaking in a recent interview, she described the film as a "masterclass in filmmaking" and praised director Atlee for his grand vision and dedication.

Naila said Raaka is a film that goes beyond conventional storytelling and will offer audiences something completely fresh. According to her, the movie pushes the boundaries of filmmaking with its unique characters, large-scale visuals, and innovative approach to storytelling. She added that being part of such a project has been an exciting learning experience.

The actress also had high praise for Allu Arjun, saying his passion, discipline, and commitment on the sets are truly inspiring. Despite achieving tremendous success over the years, she said the actor continues to work with the same hunger and dedication, motivating everyone around him.

Directed by Atlee, Raaka stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, with Naila Grrewal playing an important supporting character. The film is one of the most awaited pan-India releases and has already created massive buzz among fans.

With glowing praise from one of its cast members and huge expectations surrounding the project, fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to reveal more updates, including the teaser, trailer, and release date.