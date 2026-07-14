Mahesh Babu's Nephew Siddharth Galla's Italy Wedding Celebrations Begin

Mahesh Babu's family is celebrating a special occasion as his nephew Siddharth Galla tied the knot with Aigu in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Italy. Actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a series of heartwarming pictures from the wedding celebrations on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the joyous family event.

The photos feature Namrata dressed in a stunning pink silk saree as she posed with family members and close friends. The wedding celebrations were filled with smiles, laughter, and memorable moments, reflecting the close bond shared by the Galla and Ghattamaneni families.

Along with the pictures, Namrata congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a lifetime of happiness, love, and unforgettable memories. Her heartfelt message received warm responses from fans and celebrities alike, with many praising the beautiful family celebrations.

The wedding has become a talking point among Mahesh Babu's fans, who were delighted to see glimpses of the grand destination celebration. The elegant décor, scenic Italian backdrop, and family moments have been widely appreciated on social media.

Siddharth Galla, who made his acting debut with Varanasi, celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in his life surrounded by his loved ones. The wedding pictures continue to go viral, with fans showering the couple and the entire family with love and best wishes.