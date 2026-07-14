Telangana to Develop Four Hyderabad Lakes Like Hussain Sagar

The Telangana government has given the green signal for a major project to transform four prominent lakes in Hyderabad into modern recreational destinations, similar to the popular Hussain Sagar. The initiative aims to improve tourism, public spaces, and the overall environment around these water bodies.

Following the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, officials from HYDRA and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), along with experts from IIT Hyderabad, prepared a detailed development plan for Fox Sagar, Ameenpur Lake, Ambir Cheruvu, and Saroornagar Lake. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹536.50 crore.

The government has already approved ₹227.98 crore for the first phase of the project. This phase will focus on strengthening lake bunds, improving roads around the lakes, and carrying out other essential infrastructure works. Authorities have instructed HYDRA to begin the work immediately, while HMDA will fund the project.

The remaining development will be carried out in two more phases. The second phase will include parks, walking tracks, and recreational facilities, while the third phase will focus on beautification, landscaping, and other public-friendly improvements.

Among the four lakes, Fox Sagar has the highest estimated project cost of ₹189 crore, followed by Ameenpur Lake at ₹160 crore. The development of Ambir Cheruvu is expected to cost ₹99 crore, while Saroornagar Lake will require an estimated ₹88.50 crore.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy believes that developing lakes across different parts of Hyderabad will provide families with new recreational spaces and help promote tourism. He said that creating lakefront destinations similar to Hussain Sagar would encourage more people to visit these areas during weekends and holidays, benefiting nearby localities as well.

As part of the initiative, the government has also cancelled earlier land-use conversion orders related to 40 acres of land upstream of Fox Sagar, ensuring better protection and long-term development of the lake.

Once completed, the project is expected to improve Hyderabad's urban landscape while offering residents cleaner, greener, and more attractive public spaces.

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