Junk Food Threatens Students' Concentration, Memory and Overall Health

A nationwide survey has revealed a worrying trend among Indian schoolchildren: the growing dependence on packaged junk food is affecting not only their physical health but also their concentration, memory, academic performance, and mental wellbeing.

The survey, conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), covered 13,274 students aged 9 to 14 years from schools across India. The findings show that 93% of students consume packaged junk food more than once a week, highlighting how processed foods have become a regular part of children's diets.

Health experts say the findings should serve as a wake-up call for parents, schools, and policymakers.

Junk Food and Poor Concentration: Why Students Lose Focus

Most packaged junk foods are loaded with refined sugar and unhealthy carbohydrates. These foods cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, followed by a sudden drop.

This "sugar crash" often leaves children feeling tired, restless, and unable to concentrate during classroom lessons or while studying at home. Poor concentration can directly affect learning ability and academic performance.

Memory Takes a Hit

Research has shown that diets rich in saturated fats and added sugars can negatively affect brain function.

Students who regularly consume junk food may experience:

Difficulty remembering lessons

Poor information retention

Reduced learning capacity

Lower performance in examinations

Experts stress that the developing brain requires balanced nutrition to support memory, cognitive development, and problem-solving skills.

Physical Health Problems Begin Early

The survey also highlights the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases among children.

Frequent consumption of junk food is linked to:

Childhood obesity

Type-2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Fatty liver disease

Nutritional deficiencies

Digestive problems such as constipation due to low fibre intake

Doctors warn that diseases once commonly seen only in adults are now increasingly being diagnosed in school-age children.

Mental Health Also Suffers

The impact of junk food goes beyond physical health.

Experts say excessive sugar, artificial colours, and food additives may contribute to:

Hyperactivity

Irritability

Mood swings

Reduced emotional stability

Children who become overweight due to unhealthy eating habits may also experience low self-esteem, poor confidence, and emotional distress.

Packaged Foods Becoming a Daily Habit

The survey found that 68% of students consume packaged foods regularly, indicating that processed snacks and sugary drinks have become deeply embedded in everyday eating habits.

Easy availability around schools, aggressive marketing, and changing lifestyles are among the major reasons behind this growing trend.

What Experts Recommend

Health experts recommend a multi-pronged approach to improve children's eating habits:

Encourage home-cooked, balanced meals.

Limit sugary drinks and packaged snacks.

Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein-rich foods in daily diets.

Teach children how to read nutrition labels.

Restrict the sale of junk food in and around school campuses.

Promote regular physical activity and outdoor play.

Parents are also encouraged to set healthy eating examples at home, as children often imitate family food habits.

Points to Remember

93% of surveyed students eat packaged junk food at least once every week.

68% consume processed foods regularly.

Excess sugar reduces concentration and attention span.

High-fat and high-sugar diets can impair memory and learning.

Junk food increases the risk of obesity, Type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and fatty liver disease.

Artificial colours and excess sugar may contribute to hyperactivity, mood swings, and irritability.

Poor nutrition can affect children's confidence, emotional wellbeing, and academic performance.

Healthy eating habits established during childhood can prevent long-term health problems.

The Bottom Line

The findings of the CSE survey highlight an urgent public health concern. Junk food is no longer just a dietary issue—it is increasingly affecting children's ability to learn, concentrate, and stay healthy. Experts believe that parents, schools, and policymakers must work together to promote healthier food choices and create environments that support children's physical and mental development.

A balanced diet today can help build healthier, happier, and more successful students tomorrow.