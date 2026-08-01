Jaya Prada to Play Prabhas' Mother in Fauzi?

Prabhas' upcoming pan-India film Fauzi continues to generate tremendous excitement among movie lovers and industry circles. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period war drama is among the most eagerly awaited Indian films currently in production.

Set in the 1970s, Fauzi revolves around a compelling war backdrop and is expected to combine large-scale action with emotional storytelling. Prabhas plays the lead role, while newcomer Imanvi stars as the female lead. Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has also been roped in for a pivotal role. The ambitious project is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale.

The latest reports from the film industry suggest that legendary actress Jaya Prada has been brought on board for an important character. According to ongoing social media speculation, she is likely to play Prabhas' mother in the film. However, the production house has not yet made any official announcement regarding her casting or character.

The rumored addition of Jaya Prada has further fueled anticipation among fans, who are eager to see the veteran actress share screen space with Prabhas. If the reports are accurate, her role is expected to add emotional depth to the film's narrative.

Meanwhile, Fauzi is already scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 3, and expectations continue to soar with every new update.

Another exciting development doing the rounds is the possibility of a special glimpse being released on August 14. Industry buzz indicates that the makers are planning to unveil a promotional teaser featuring Prabhas' character, the film's visual grandeur, and its war-themed setting. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the team.

As of now, both the reports about Jaya Prada's role and the August 14 glimpse remain unofficial, and audiences are awaiting a formal announcement from the filmmakers.

Also read: