What Every Woman Should Know About Bladder and Pelvic Health

Women, Don’t Ignore These Warning Signs

Women often put their family’s health before their own. In the process, many silently ignore symptoms related to their bladder, urinary tract and pelvic floor. Some of these problems may appear minor initially but can significantly affect a woman’s physical, social and emotional well-being if left untreated.

Speaking to Sakshi Post, Dr Lalitha, Senior Consultant Uro-Gynaecologist and Urologist at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explained why women should pay greater attention to urinary and pelvic-floor problems and seek timely medical care.

What Is Uro-Gynaecology?

While a gynaecologist primarily deals with the uterus, ovaries, pregnancy and other reproductive-health concerns, a urologist treats conditions involving the kidneys, urinary bladder and urinary tract.

A uro-gynaecologist deals with the area where these specialties overlap, particularly bladder-related and pelvic-floor problems in women.

These include urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, pelvic-organ prolapse and other lower urinary-tract problems.

Urine Leakage After Childbirth: Common, But Not Normal

Many women experience urine leakage while coughing, sneezing, laughing or exercising, particularly after pregnancy and childbirth. This is known as stress urinary incontinence.

Difficult deliveries, prolonged labour and assisted deliveries can stretch and weaken the pelvic-floor muscles and ligaments that support the bladder and urethra. If these tissues do not regain their normal strength, urinary leakage may develop.

However, Dr Lalitha stressed that women should not simply accept urinary leakage as an inevitable consequence of childbirth.

Urinary incontinence is common, but it is not something women have to live with. Treatment is available, and ignoring the condition can allow it to worsen.

Holding Urine for Hours Can Increase UTI Problems

One common misconception is that urinary tract infections (UTIs) are caused mainly by using public toilets.

According to the doctor, this is a misconception. A more important concern is the habit of drinking too little water and holding urine for long periods.

Many schoolgirls, college students and working women avoid using toilets because they are uncomfortable with their maintenance. As a result, they may reduce their water intake and hold urine from morning until they return home.

Bacteria that normally exist around the body can enter the urinary tract. When the bladder is not emptied regularly, bacteria can multiply and increase the risk of infection.

The Simple Rule: Stay Hydrated and Empty the Bladder Regularly

The interview emphasises adequate water intake and avoiding prolonged urine retention. The doctor advises that, for a normal person, bladder emptying at roughly three- to four-hour intervals can help reduce the chances of repeated infections.

However, urinary frequency varies between individuals and can also be influenced by conditions such as diabetes.

Frequent Urination May Have Different Causes

Needing to urinate frequently does not always mean someone has an overactive bladder.

In overactive bladder, a person may experience a sudden and difficult-to-control urge to urinate even before the bladder is completely full. This may lead to urgency, increased frequency and, in some cases, urine leakage.

Diabetes can cause another condition called polyuria, in which the body produces excessive amounts of urine because excess glucose is excreted through the urine.

Therefore, women who suddenly begin urinating much more frequently should not automatically assume it is simply a bladder problem. Checking for diabetes and other possible causes may be appropriate.

Overactive Bladder Can Affect Everyday Life

Overactive bladder is more common in women, particularly from middle age onwards and after menopause.

Symptoms can include:

Frequent urination during the day

Waking up at night to urinate

A sudden, strong urge to urinate

Difficulty reaching the toilet in time

Urine leakage associated with urgency

These symptoms can interfere with work, travel, sleep and social activities. They should not be dismissed simply as an inevitable part of ageing.

Why Pelvic-Floor Health Matters

The pelvic floor acts like a supportive muscular structure for organs such as the bladder, uterus and rectum.

During childbirth, these muscles and supporting tissues stretch to allow the baby to pass through the birth canal. In some women, they regain their strength naturally. In others, weakness may persist and contribute to urinary incontinence or pelvic-organ prolapse.

Pelvic-floor muscle training, including Kegel exercises, can help strengthen these muscles and may play an important role in preventing or managing certain forms of urinary incontinence.

Kegel Exercises Can Help — But Know Their Limits

Pelvic-floor muscle training can be particularly useful for preventing pelvic-floor problems and managing mild stress urinary incontinence.

The doctor noted that a significant proportion of women with mild stress incontinence may benefit from appropriate pelvic-floor muscle training.

However, exercises should be performed correctly, and women with persistent or severe symptoms should seek professional assessment rather than relying solely on exercises seen on social media.

Robotic Surgery Is Changing Pelvic-Floor Treatment

For certain pelvic-floor conditions, including vault prolapse after hysterectomy, surgical treatment may be required.

The interview highlights the growing role of minimally invasive approaches, including laparoscopic and robotic surgery. Compared with conventional open procedures, these approaches can offer advantages such as smaller incisions, less pain and faster recovery in appropriately selected patients.

The doctor shared the example of an elderly patient who recovered rapidly following robotic surgery for vault prolapse.

A Young Woman’s Severe Incontinence Highlighted the Emotional Impact

Pelvic-floor and bladder problems are not merely physical conditions.

The doctor recalled treating a young woman who developed severe stress urinary incontinence after childbirth. Her symptoms became so distressing that she struggled to work and care for her baby and experienced severe emotional distress.

The case illustrates how urinary incontinence can affect a woman’s confidence, social life, work and mental well-being.

The doctor also pointed out that prolonged labour and prolonged second-stage labour can place additional stress on the pelvic floor and the nerves supplying the bladder.

An Unusual Case in an 11-Year-Old Girl

The interview also described an unusual case involving an 11-year-old girl who experienced urinary leakage at school.

Initial imaging suggested fluid in the vagina, raising concerns about a possible structural abnormality. Further evaluation, including MRI, helped establish that the problem was related to bladder function and abnormal voiding behaviour rather than the suspected condition.

After treatment for overactive bladder and appropriate guidance on normal voiding, the girl improved without requiring surgery.

The case underlines the importance of obtaining an accurate diagnosis before proceeding with an invasive treatment.

Blood in Urine Should Never Be Ignored

Blood in the urine, medically known as haematuria, can have several causes.

A urinary tract infection is one possible cause, but kidney or urinary stones and, in some cases, tumours can also cause blood in the urine.

Therefore, repeatedly assuming that blood in the urine is “just an infection” and treating it without appropriate evaluation can be risky. Persistent or recurrent blood in the urine should be medically assessed to determine its actual cause.

How Can Women Recognise a UTI?

Common symptoms of a urinary tract infection may include:

Burning or pain while urinating

Frequent urination

A sudden urge to urinate

Lower abdominal discomfort

Changes in normal bladder habits

The doctor advised women not to ignore symptoms for several days simply because they hope they will disappear.

UTIs can become more serious in certain groups, including pregnant women, older women and people with diabetes. In some cases, an infection can spread to the kidneys.

Pregnancy Requires Extra Attention

During pregnancy, urinary infection can sometimes occur even without obvious symptoms. The interview stresses the importance of urine testing during pregnancy because an untreated infection can potentially progress and cause serious complications for both mother and baby.

Why UTIs Can Occur After Sexual Activity

UTIs are particularly common among sexually active young women.

The urinary opening in women is located close to the vaginal and anal regions, allowing bacteria from the body to reach the urinary tract. Sexual activity can facilitate the movement of these bacteria towards the bladder.

For women who repeatedly develop UTIs after sexual activity, the doctor recommends emptying the bladder soon afterwards. For recurrent cases specifically linked to intercourse, medical professionals may consider preventive treatment where appropriate.

Menopause Can Increase Urinary Problems

After menopause, falling oestrogen levels can affect not only the reproductive organs but also the urinary tract.

The vaginal environment changes as oestrogen levels decline, including changes in glycogen levels, vaginal pH and protective bacteria such as lactobacilli. These changes can make some women more vulnerable to recurrent urinary infections.

For selected women with recurrent infections after menopause, doctors may consider treatments that address the underlying hormonal changes in addition to other appropriate treatment.

Menopause: Irregular Periods Are an Early Sign

The average age of menopause discussed in the interview is around 50, although the timing varies from woman to woman and can have a family component.

One of the early signs is a change in the regularity of menstrual periods — for example, periods that previously occurred every month may begin occurring every two or three months.

However, very heavy bleeding should not automatically be attributed to approaching menopause. Conditions such as fibroids, endometrial changes or hormonal problems may need evaluation.

Kidney Stones: Pain Is Often the Main Warning Sign

Kidney stones may cause pain when they move into the ureter and obstruct the flow of urine.

Possible symptoms include:

Severe pain in the back or side

Colicky pain

Vomiting when obstruction is significant

Fever in cases where obstruction persists and infection develops

Blood in the urine

A stone located within the kidney may not always cause significant pain. When it moves into the ureter, however, obstruction can produce intense symptoms. Once a stone reaches the bladder, symptoms may sometimes resemble those of a urinary infection, including frequency, urgency or blood in the urine.

Early Puberty and PCOS: Lifestyle Also Matters

The discussion also touched on early puberty and conditions such as PCOS and PCOD in younger girls.

The doctor highlighted the role of childhood obesity, unhealthy food habits and inadequate physical activity. Reducing fast food consumption and encouraging healthier eating and regular physical activity may help promote better health.

For women with PCOS-related concerns, lifestyle changes are considered an important part of management. The interview recommends regular physical activity and reducing refined carbohydrates while including fruits, nuts and vegetables in the diet.

Irregular Periods, Weight Gain and Unwanted Hair Can Be Clues

Parents should pay attention when young girls develop symptoms such as irregular periods, unexplained weight changes or excessive unwanted hair growth.

These may be features associated with PCOS and warrant appropriate medical evaluation rather than being dismissed as a normal part of growing up.

The Biggest Message: Don’t Be Embarrassed to Talk About Urinary Problems

Perhaps the most important message from the discussion is that women should stop treating bladder problems as something embarrassing.

Urinary incontinence is a health problem — just like high blood pressure, diabetes or joint pain.

Yet many women, particularly older women who depend on family members to access healthcare, may hesitate to tell their husbands, children or doctors about urine leakage.

This silence can allow a treatable condition to affect their daily lives for years.

Simple Steps Every Woman Should Remember

Dr Lalitha's key advice can be summed up in a few simple points:

Drink adequate water.

Do not routinely hold urine for long periods.

Pay attention to changes in bladder habits.

Do not ignore repeated UTIs.

Seek medical evaluation for blood in the urine.

Take pelvic-floor health seriously, particularly around pregnancy and childbirth.

Consider appropriate pelvic-floor muscle training when advised.

Do not dismiss urinary leakage as an unavoidable part of ageing or childbirth.

Seek professional help when symptoms persist or interfere with daily life.

Your Health Deserves the Same Priority as Your Family’s

Women often become caregivers for everyone around them, but their own health can easily get pushed to the bottom of the list.

Bladder leakage, recurrent UTIs, pelvic-floor weakness and other urinary symptoms may be uncomfortable to discuss, but they are medical issues — not something to hide.

The earlier women recognise the symptoms and seek appropriate care, the better the chances of preventing these problems from affecting their work, relationships, confidence and quality of life.