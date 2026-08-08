Korean Kanakaraju Box Office: Varun Tej Gets Strong Start

Varun Tej appears to have finally found some momentum at the box office with his latest release Korean Kanakaraju. After a series of films that failed to make a strong impact with audiences, the horror-comedy has started its theatrical journey on a positive note.

According to figures shared by the makers, Korean Kanakaraju collected more than ₹8 crore gross from its premieres and first day combined. The opening numbers have provided a much-needed boost for Varun Tej and the film's team.

The movie has also registered a promising start in the overseas market. In the United States, Korean Kanakaraju has reportedly earned around $175,000 so far, adding to its initial theatrical performance.

The coming weekend will be particularly important for the film. With its theatrical business to be considered, the movie needs to maintain steady collections over the next few days to strengthen its position at the box office.

Another encouraging factor is the response from audiences. Early word of mouth has reportedly been positive, especially for the film's comedy and entertainment elements. If the favourable feedback continues, the movie could witness stronger footfalls during the weekend.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju features Varun Tej in the lead role, with Ritika Nayak as the female lead. Comedian Satya plays an important part in the film and has been receiving attention for his contribution to the entertainment quotient.

The movie has been jointly produced by First Frame Entertainments and UV Creations. With a healthy opening and positive initial talk, the focus now shifts to whether Korean Kanakaraju can sustain its momentum through the crucial weekend.

Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC Movie Locks OTT Platform