Plastic Surgery Beyond Beauty

What You Need to Know About Botox, Fillers, Hair Transplants and More

From rhinoplasty and jawline enhancement to hair transplantation and intimate health procedures, plastic surgery has moved far beyond the world of celebrities. But experts say the right procedure, realistic expectations and a qualified plastic surgeon are crucial for safe and satisfying results.

Plastic surgery was once widely associated with film stars and celebrities looking to enhance their appearance. Today, however, an increasing number of ordinary men and women are exploring cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.

From Botox and dermal fillers to rhinoplasty, jawline enhancement, hair transplantation and body contouring, the field has expanded rapidly. At the same time, social media, filters and influencer culture have created several misconceptions about what these procedures can—and cannot—achieve.

Speaking to Sakshi Post, Plastic Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals Dr. Suma Sandhyala explained some of the most common procedures, their benefits, limitations and the importance of making informed decisions.

Can Plastic Surgery Stop Ageing?

No cosmetic procedure can completely stop or reverse ageing.

Ageing is a natural biological process, but certain changes associated with ageing can be managed. Loss of skin elasticity, wrinkles, sagging skin, neck folds and changes around the eyes and mouth are among the common concerns.

Depending on the individual's needs, both non-surgical and surgical procedures can improve these changes and help a person achieve a more youthful appearance.

The goal, Dr. Sandhyala explains, should be to age gracefully rather than try to stop ageing altogether.

Rhinoplasty Is Not Just for Celebrities

Rhinoplasty, or nose surgery, is among the most commonly discussed cosmetic procedures.

However, it is not purely about appearance. Some people undergo rhinoplasty for functional reasons, such as difficulty breathing, deformities caused by childhood injuries or improperly healed nasal fractures.

Others may seek cosmetic correction for features such as a flat or disproportionate nose.

For some individuals, correcting a feature they have been uncomfortable with for years can significantly improve their confidence and quality of life.

But rhinoplasty should not be treated as an easy beauty makeover. Careful planning and consultation are essential.

You Cannot Simply Copy a Celebrity's Nose

One of the biggest misconceptions is that a patient can bring a photograph of a celebrity and ask the surgeon to create exactly the same nose.

Every face is different. Facial proportions, bone structure, skin characteristics and other features determine what will look natural on an individual.

A qualified plastic surgeon therefore evaluates the patient's facial proportions and concerns before planning the procedure.

The objective is not to create someone else's nose, but to create a better-proportioned version of the patient's own features.

Planning Is Often More Important Than the Surgery

According to Dr. Sandhyala, extensive planning and patient counselling are critical before cosmetic surgery.

Patients may have expectations based on celebrities, influencers or photographs seen online. Surgeons need to explain what is realistically achievable and what is not.

Computer software can also be used to demonstrate possible changes to areas such as the nose or breasts. However, such simulations are not guarantees of the final result.

The patient's expectations need to remain realistic.

Post-surgical swelling, healing, fibrosis and other individual factors can sometimes alter the final appearance. In some cases, secondary correction may be required.

This is another reason why choosing a properly qualified plastic surgeon is important—not only for performing the procedure but also for managing possible complications.

Jawline Enhancement Is Becoming Popular

A prominent, well-defined jawline has become increasingly popular, particularly among younger people.

Men and women in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly seeking jawline enhancement.

Depending on the patient's facial structure, options may include fillers, Botox or surgical procedures such as genioplasty.

Non-surgical treatments generally involve less downtime and can provide relatively quick visible changes. Surgical procedures may require a longer recovery period.

However, patients should understand that a photograph or social-media trend does not determine what will suit their face.

Botox vs Fillers: They Are Not the Same

Botox and dermal fillers are often discussed together, but they have different purposes.

Botox is primarily used to reduce the appearance of certain wrinkles caused by muscle activity.

Dermal fillers are used mainly to restore or add volume.

Depending on the patient's concerns, a surgeon may recommend one treatment or a combination of both.

These procedures are often performed as outpatient treatments and generally have relatively little downtime. But "non-surgical" does not mean "risk-free."

Fillers Must Be Injected by Someone Who Understands Facial Anatomy

The safety of injectable treatments depends heavily on the expertise of the person administering them.

A practitioner must understand facial anatomy, including the location of blood vessels, tissue planes, appropriate injection techniques and the correct amount of product required.

Incorrect injection can result in complications, including blockage of blood vessels and tissue damage.

Therefore, patients should not choose an injector simply because the procedure is cheaper or widely advertised online.

Lip Fillers: Not Everyone Needs Them

Lip fillers can be useful for people with naturally thin lips, volume loss or an imbalance between the upper and lower lips.

But the dramatic, oversized lips often seen on social media are not appropriate or desirable for everyone.

The amount of filler should be determined by individual facial proportions and personal preferences.

When performed appropriately, lip fillers can add volume and create a fuller appearance. Fat grafting can also be considered in selected cases.

The important point is that lip enhancement should be individualised rather than copied from an influencer or celebrity.

Hair Transplantation Can Restore More Than Hair

Hair loss, particularly male-pattern baldness, is increasingly being seen in younger men.

Hair loss can affect confidence and lead some people to avoid social situations or constantly cover their heads.

Hair transplantation can help restore the hairline and improve the overall appearance, potentially giving the person a younger-looking appearance.

However, transplantation is not the first step for every person experiencing hair loss.

Find Out Why Your Hair Is Falling First

Hair loss can have multiple causes. A proper medical evaluation is therefore important before considering transplantation.

Treatment may involve a combination of approaches to control ongoing hair loss and preserve existing hair.

During a hair transplant, hair follicles are usually taken from a donor area—commonly the back of the scalp—and transplanted to areas affected by hair loss.

The transplanted follicles are generally resistant to the hormonal effects responsible for male-pattern baldness.

FUE and the Importance of a Proper Surgical Setup

Follicular Unit Extraction, commonly known as FUE, involves removing individual hair follicles rather than taking a strip of scalp.

It is generally performed under local anaesthesia. Although it may be promoted as a simple cosmetic procedure, a hair transplant is still a surgical procedure.

Proper sterile techniques, appropriate pre-operative evaluation, qualified medical supervision and a suitable operating environment are essential to minimise complications.

When performed properly, transplanted hair can provide natural-looking and long-lasting results.

What About "Glow" and Fairness Treatments?

The desire for lighter skin remains common, but Dr. Sandhyala stresses that a person's genetically determined natural skin colour cannot simply be changed permanently.

Instead, treatments can address concerns such as tanning, pigmentation, dullness, uneven skin tone and signs of sun or environmental damage.

The focus should be on healthy, well-maintained skin rather than trying to change one's natural complexion completely.

Be Careful With Glutathione and "Glow" Drips

Glutathione-based treatments, including intravenous drips, have become popular in the beauty and wellness space.

However, such treatments are not a permanent solution and may require maintenance. Different formulations and approaches are used depending on the individual's needs.

Patients should not blindly follow social-media trends or seek intravenous treatments simply because they are marketed as "glow drips."

Any injectable or intravenous treatment should be undertaken only after appropriate medical assessment and under qualified medical supervision.

Liposuction Is Not a Weight-Loss Procedure

Another common misconception is that liposuction is a method for losing weight.

According to Dr. Sandhyala, liposuction is primarily a body-contouring procedure, not a substitute for diet and exercise.

It can target localised pockets of fat that may remain despite weight management efforts.

Interestingly, fat removed during liposuction can sometimes be processed and used for fat grafting in other parts of the body, depending on the individual's requirements.

Fat grafting may be used for areas such as the face, lips, under-eye region, breasts and buttocks in selected cases.

Can Excessive Sweating Be Treated?

Excessive sweating can affect the underarms, palms and feet and may interfere with everyday life.

Botox injections can be used in selected cases to reduce excessive sweating. However, the effect is temporary and repeat treatment may be necessary.

There are also other treatment options, depending on the severity and location of the sweating.

Vaginal and Female Genital Procedures: Medical Needs Matter

Female genital procedures are another area of plastic and reconstructive surgery that is receiving increased attention.

After childbirth, repeated vaginal deliveries or with ageing, some women may experience changes in vaginal tissues or pelvic-floor function.

Some may report discomfort, urinary leakage or changes affecting sexual wellbeing.

Depending on the condition, treatment options can include pelvic-floor strengthening, selected non-surgical procedures and surgery.

Procedures such as vaginoplasty, labiaplasty and other genital procedures may be considered in appropriate cases.

However, these should be based on genuine individual needs and medical assessment—not simply on social-media trends or unrealistic expectations.

Not Every Cosmetic Procedure Is Necessary

One of the strongest messages from Dr. Sandhyala is that plastic surgery should not be performed simply because someone else thinks a person needs it.

Some patients approach surgeons requesting procedures based on something they have seen online. In certain cases, there may be no medical or aesthetic indication for surgery.

For example, someone may request breast enlargement despite already having an appropriate breast size and proportion. If there is no genuine need, a responsible surgeon may recommend against the procedure.

A good surgeon should be willing to say "no" when a procedure is unnecessary.

What Tests Are Needed Before Plastic Surgery?

There is no single set of tests that every cosmetic-surgery patient must undergo.

The first and most important step is a detailed consultation.

The doctor will assess the patient's medical history, medications and existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or thyroid disorders.

If surgery is planned, the patient may undergo an appropriate pre-operative assessment to determine whether they are medically fit for anaesthesia and surgery.

The investigations depend on the patient's age, health status, medical history and type of procedure.

Unnecessary testing should also be avoided.

AI Can Help Patients Understand Possible Results

Modern technology has made cosmetic consultations more visual.

Software can help demonstrate possible changes to the nose, breasts and other areas before surgery.

However, these images should be viewed as planning and communication tools rather than guarantees.

The final outcome depends on anatomy, surgical technique, healing and individual biological factors.

The most important goal is to establish realistic expectations before surgery.

Social Media Filters Can Create Unrealistic Expectations

Instagram and other social-media platforms have significantly influenced cosmetic preferences.

Patients sometimes bring photographs of influencers and ask surgeons to recreate their noses, jawlines or facial features.

The problem is that photographs may be digitally altered or heavily filtered.

Filters can sharpen the nose, modify the jawline, smooth the skin and change facial proportions.

Trying to reproduce a filtered face in real life can therefore create unrealistic expectations.

Is Plastic Surgery Safe?

Plastic surgery can be safe when performed for the right patient, for the right indication, by a properly qualified surgeon and in an appropriate medical setting.

However, no surgical or injectable procedure is completely free of risk.

Complications can occur even with properly performed procedures. The risk can be reduced through careful patient selection, planning, sterile techniques, appropriate facilities and qualified medical supervision.

Choosing a surgeon purely because they offer the lowest price can be dangerous.

The Biggest Myth About Plastic Surgery

Perhaps the most amusing misconception is that plastic is used in plastic surgery.

The term "plastic" comes from the Greek word plastikos, meaning to mould or shape.

Plastic surgery is essentially about reshaping, reconstructing or modifying tissues—not putting plastic into the body.

Is There Such a Thing as a Perfect Face?

According to Dr. Sandhyala, there is no universally perfect face.

Beauty depends on individual features, proportions and personal perception.

People should not feel compelled to undergo surgery simply because celebrities, influencers or others tell them how they should look.

If someone is genuinely unhappy with a particular feature and wants to change it for themselves, cosmetic surgery can be considered after appropriate counselling.

The decision should belong to the individual—not to social pressure.

Plastic Surgery: Luxury or Necessity?

It can be either.

Some procedures are primarily cosmetic and elective, while others can significantly improve function, comfort or quality of life.

For example, breast reduction can be medically meaningful for women experiencing significant physical discomfort because of excessive breast weight.

Dr. Sandhyala recalled a patient who underwent breast reduction after having two children. The patient described feeling an immediate sense of relief from the physical burden, despite being in the early post-operative period.

For such patients, the procedure may be much more than a cosmetic choice.

Age Is Not Always the Deciding Factor

Being older does not automatically rule out cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Sandhyala recalled performing a hair transplant on a 65-year-old patient who was medically fit and wanted the procedure.

The decision depends on the person's overall health, suitability for surgery, expectations and personal choice—not simply the number of years they have lived.

Celebrity Looks Are Not a Medical Standard

Celebrities may undergo regular skincare treatments, cosmetic procedures or maintenance therapies because their appearance is an important part of their profession.

But that does not mean everyone needs the same procedures.

Even celebrities continue to age. Cosmetic treatments may help them maintain their appearance or age more gracefully, but they cannot stop the ageing process.

The Bottom Line: Choose Yourself, Not a Trend

Plastic surgery has evolved dramatically. Procedures that were once associated mainly with celebrities are now available to a much wider population.

But greater accessibility also means greater responsibility.

Before undergoing any procedure, patients should ask:

Do I genuinely want this change?

Is there a medical or aesthetic reason for it?

What results are realistically possible?

What are the risks and possible complications?

Who is performing the procedure?

Is the facility properly equipped?

What will recovery involve?

The most important principle is simple: do not undergo surgery because someone else expects you to look different.

Cosmetic procedures should be a personal choice, guided by realistic expectations and professional medical advice.

Ultimately, the best result is not necessarily the face that looks most like a celebrity. It is the result that looks natural, suits the individual and helps them feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.