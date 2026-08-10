Spider-Man Brand New Day Nears ₹500 Crore in India

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing its remarkable box-office journey in India. The superhero film has maintained strong momentum even in its second weekend and is now on the verge of achieving a major milestone.

The film reportedly added around ₹100 crore to its India gross between Friday and Sunday during its second weekend. With this impressive collection, the movie’s total domestic gross has climbed to approximately ₹495 crore.

That leaves Spider-Man: Brand New Day just ₹5 crore short of the coveted ₹500 crore mark. Considering its current pace and the continued audience response, reaching the milestone appears to be only a matter of time.

Trade observers are also expecting the film to remain strong in the coming days. If the superhero entertainer manages to add another ₹100 crore or more before completing its theatrical run, it could establish an exceptionally high benchmark for Hollywood releases in the Indian market.

The film’s performance also highlights the enormous popularity of the Spider-Man franchise among Indian moviegoers. Despite competition from other major releases, the Marvel title has managed to maintain strong theatrical occupancy and audience interest.

Hollywood films have increasingly found a wider audience in India in recent years. While movies such as Obsession and The Odyssey have delivered respectable performances, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken the box-office game to another level with its extraordinary collections.

The next major Hollywood film that could potentially challenge this record is Avengers: Doomsday. The Avengers brand continues to enjoy enormous popularity in India, particularly following the massive success of Avengers: Endgame.

If Avengers: Doomsday lives up to its immense expectations, it could emerge as a serious contender for the ₹500 crore-plus benchmark. For now, however, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is firmly in the spotlight as it closes in on a historic milestone.