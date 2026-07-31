Melanoma Warning Signs: When Should You Worry About a Mole? Cleveland Clinic and NHS Explain

Moles are extremely common, and most remain harmless throughout a person's life. However, health experts say certain changes in a mole's size, shape, color, or texture should not be ignored, as they can sometimes signal melanoma — a serious form of skin cancer. According to guidance from the Cleveland Clinic and the UK's National Health Service (NHS), not every changed mole is cancerous, but timely evaluation and early diagnosis significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Is every mole a sign of skin cancer?

According to the Cleveland Clinic and NHS, the vast majority of moles are completely normal and never cause problems over a lifetime. In some cases, however, the pigment-producing skin cells known as melanocytes undergo abnormal changes that can lead to melanoma. While melanoma occurs less frequently than other forms of skin cancer, it tends to spread to other parts of the body more rapidly, making early identification critical.

Which changes should you watch for?

Doctors use the "ABCDE" rule to help identify potentially suspicious moles:

A – Asymmetry: One half of the mole differs noticeably from the other half.

B – Border: The edges appear blurred, notched, or irregular instead of smooth.

C – Color: The mole shows multiple shades — such as black, brown, red, white, or blue — rather than a single uniform color.

D – Diameter: The mole measures larger than roughly 6 millimetres or is growing rapidly.

E – Evolving: The mole's size, shape, height, or texture changes over time, or it begins to itch, hurt, or bleed.

Who is at higher risk?

Citing the World Health Organization, NHS, and Cleveland Clinic, several factors are known to raise melanoma risk, including:

Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight

Repeated sunburns, especially during childhood or adolescence

Having a large number of moles or moles of unusual shape

A family history of skin cancer

Use of tanning beds

When should you see a doctor?

Experts recommend prompt dermatological evaluation if any of the following occur:

An existing mole changes in size, color, or texture

A new mole appears after age 30

A mole bleeds, develops a crust, or itches persistently

Pain, swelling, or redness develops around a mole

A mole looks distinctly different from all other moles on the body — sometimes called the "Ugly Duckling Sign"

Health experts emphasize that while most moles remain benign, regular skin checks and prompt medical attention to unusual changes can make an important difference, since melanoma is far more treatable when detected early.