Sriram's The Maze: Watch Nanne Nanne Lyrical Song Video

Actor Sriram (Srikanth), who has earned a strong fan base among both Tamil and Telugu audiences, is starring in the upcoming film "The Maze." Priyanka, Hrithika Srinivas, and Kamal Kamaraju play other prominent roles in the movie.

Presented by Dr. Naimisha Reddy Kasireddy, the film is being produced under the Srousha Kamala Arts and UR Creations banners by Dr. Uday K. Reddy Palvai, Dr. KSR (Kareddy Sridhar Reddy), Dr. Bharat Reddy Gopu, and Dr. Anirudh Reddy Soma. Directed by Dr. Ravikiran Gadalay, "The Maze" is being crafted as a unique psychological thriller. The film is currently progressing with its regular shooting schedule.

The makers have now unveiled the film's first single, "Nanne Nanne," which was officially launched by actor Anand Deverakonda. The song has been beautifully composed by Shravan Bharadwaj, with pleasant and heartfelt lyrics penned by Vijay Kumar. Kapil Kapilan has delivered a soulful rendition that makes the track instantly memorable and worthy of repeated listening.

The song expresses the hero's deep love and admiration for the heroine through touching lyrics. Blurring the boundaries between reality and illusion, "The Maze" promises to be an edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller that challenges the audience's perceptions at every moment, offering a gripping experience comparable to an exhilarating ride on a giant wheel.