Athiradi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Malayalam Hit

The Malayalam action-comedy film Athiradi is ready for its digital premiere after enjoying a successful run in theatres. The movie emerged as a box office hit and collected around Rs. 65 crore gross worldwide during its theatrical run.

Starring Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in lead roles, the film entertained audiences with its blend of action, comedy, and engaging performances.

According to the latest update, Athiradi will begin streaming on Sony LIV from June 19. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, allowing a wider audience to enjoy it.

One of the highlights of Athiradi's theatrical journey was its strong box office performance despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Positive word-of-mouth and audience support helped the film perform well at the ticket counters.

Apart from the lead cast, the movie also features Zarin Shihab, Shaan Rahman, Vishnu Agastya, and P. Sukumar in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by Vishnu Vijay.

With its OTT release now confirmed, fans who missed the film in theatres will soon be able to watch Athiradi from the comfort of their homes.