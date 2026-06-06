Janhvi Kapoor Scenes from Peddi to be deleted

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi is performing strongly at the box office, but the movie has also sparked discussions about the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma.

Following criticism from a section of the audience, director Buchi Babu Sana has responded to the feedback and acknowledged the concerns raised about some scenes involving the actress. The filmmaker said he did not expect the scenes to receive such a negative reaction and admitted that the team would be more careful in the future while portraying female characters and romantic tracks.

According to reports, the criticism was mainly focused on certain scenes in the romance track between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Some viewers felt that a few sequences were unnecessary and did not present the female lead's character effectively.

In response to the feedback, the makers have reportedly made changes to a few scenes in the film. The decision was taken after audience reactions on social media and discussions surrounding the character's portrayal.

Speaking about the issue, Buchi Babu Sana explained that the intention was to present a playful love story between the lead characters. However, he accepted that some viewers interpreted the scenes differently and assured that the team would learn from the feedback.

Despite the controversy, Peddi continues to perform well at the box office. The sports drama, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, has recorded impressive collections during its opening days and remains one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.