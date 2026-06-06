OTT Releases this Week (June 1–7): Dhurandhar 2, Brown, Maa Behen and More!

The first week of June has brought a strong lineup of new movies and web series across major OTT platforms. From action-packed thrillers and crime dramas to family entertainers and romantic comedies, viewers have plenty of fresh content to enjoy. Popular titles such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Maa Behen, Brown, Gullak Season 5, and Patriot are among the biggest releases arriving this week.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Streaming Date: June 4, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar & Netflix

One of the biggest OTT premieres of the year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows an intelligence officer who finds himself caught in a dangerous mission involving national security, hidden conspiracies, and personal revenge. After a blockbuster theatrical run, the action-packed spy thriller has finally made its digital debut.

Maa Behen

Streaming Date: June 4, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga, Maa Behen is a dark comedy about a mother and her daughters whose lives turn upside down after a dead body unexpectedly appears in their home. The series combines suspense, humor, and family drama in equal measure.

Brown

Streaming Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: Zee5

Karisma Kapoor returns to acting with Brown, a gripping crime thriller. She plays Rita Brown, a police officer investigating a high-profile murder case while dealing with her own emotional struggles. The series promises suspense, mystery, and intense performances.

Gullak Season 5

Streaming Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: Sony LIV

The beloved Mishra family is back with another season of Gullak. Known for its relatable middle-class family stories, the new season explores changing relationships, everyday challenges, and heartwarming moments that have made the series a fan favorite.

Patriot

Streaming Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: Zee5

Malayalam stars Mammootty and Mohanlal headline Patriot, a political spy thriller centered on intelligence operations and covert missions. Packed with suspense and action, the series follows officers investigating a major threat to national security.

Office Romance

Streaming Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: Netflix

This romantic comedy stars Jennifer Lopez as a successful CEO who unexpectedly falls for her company's lawyer. As their relationship develops, they must navigate workplace challenges, personal differences, and plenty of humorous situations.

The Pyramid Scheme

Streaming Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: Prime Video

Featuring Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey, The Pyramid Scheme dives into the world of financial scams and quick-money schemes. The drama explores how ambition and greed can pull ordinary people into dangerous situations.

Other OTT Releases:

Made In India: A Titan Story

Streaming Date: June 3, 2026

Platform: Amazon MX Player

This inspiring series traces the journey of Titan and the visionaries who transformed it into one of India's most successful watch brands.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict

Streaming Date: June 3, 2026

Platform: Netflix

A documentary series revisiting Michael Jackson's 2005 trial through archival footage, courtroom details, and expert insights.

Not Suitable For Work

Streaming Date: June 2, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

A workplace comedy that follows young professionals trying to balance careers, friendships, and relationships.

Cape Fear

Streaming Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: Apple TV+

A psychological thriller about a former prisoner seeking revenge against the lawyer he blames for his conviction.

Mexico 86

Streaming Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: Netflix

A sports drama inspired by events surrounding the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Schitt's Creek

Streaming Date: June 5, 2026

Platform: Lionsgate Play

The award-winning comedy follows a wealthy family forced to rebuild their lives after losing their fortune.

This week's OTT lineup offers something for everyone. Action fans can watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Patriot, comedy lovers can enjoy Maa Behen and Office Romance, while family audiences can settle in for Gullak Season 5. With several high-profile releases arriving across platforms, the first week of June is packed with binge-worthy entertainment.