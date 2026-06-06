Hyderabad to Witness Rain Till June 9, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana until June 9, bringing relief from the recent hot weather. Residents can expect light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds over the next few days.

According to IMD, many districts across Telangana are likely to witness rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of up to 40-50 kmph. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in some districts during this period.

Weather officials have said that the southwest monsoon is likely to enter Telangana next week. The monsoon has already reached Kerala and parts of southern India, and conditions are favorable for its further advance towards Telangana and neighboring states.

The rainfall is expected to bring down temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across many parts of the state, offering much-needed relief from the heat. IMD has advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid staying in open areas during lightning activity.

With rain activity expected to continue through June 9 and the monsoon likely to arrive soon, Telangana residents can look forward to cooler weather in the coming days.