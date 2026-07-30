Telangana Heavy Rain alert on July 30 and July 31

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather alert for Telangana, predicting widespread rainfall across the state on July 30 and continued rain activity on July 31. Several districts are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds.

According to the latest forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in most parts of Telangana on Thursday, July 30. The IMD has warned that a few northern districts could witness very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

The districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Jagtial are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall during the day. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Kamareddy.

Several other districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, and Vikarabad, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

For the remaining districts, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by surface winds of 30 to 40 kmph.

The IMD has also indicated that rain activity is likely to continue on Friday, July 31, with scattered showers expected across many parts of the state. Residents are advised to monitor the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions while travelling during periods of heavy rainfall.

Also read: Bhogapuram Airport Commercial Flights From August 17