Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi is continuing its impressive run at the box office. Despite a drop in collections on the second day, the sports drama is just a step away from crossing the Rs 100 crore net mark in India.

According to early trade estimates, Peddi collected Rs 26.90 crore net in India on Day 2. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 96.40 crore in just two days. The India gross collection currently stands at Rs 114.49 crore.

The film had opened with a massive Rs 51 crore net on its first day. While Day 2 collections were lower than the opening day, the overall performance remains strong and keeps the film on track for a big opening weekend.

Peddi is also performing well overseas. The film earned around Rs 8 crore gross in international markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 36 crore gross. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to an impressive Rs 150.49 crore within two days of release.

The Telugu states remain the biggest contributors to the film's success. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together generated around Rs 25 crore gross on Day 2 alone. Karnataka also posted decent numbers, while Tamil Nadu and other regions added to the overall collections.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in a powerful role and has attracted large audiences despite receiving mixed reviews. The film's strong opening and continued support from Telugu audiences have helped it maintain momentum at the box office.

With the weekend ahead, trade analysts expect the film to comfortably cross the Rs 100 crore India net mark and continue its successful run in the coming days.