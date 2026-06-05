Chandrababu-Mark Liquor Scam in AP, Ambati Rambabu Demands Probe

YSRCP Guntur District President and former Minister Ambati Rambabu critcised that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a massive liquor extortion racket under the TDP-led coalition government, with consumers being forced to pay Rs. 10 extra per bottle across the state. Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he said evidence from multiple districts—from Srikakulam to Chittoor—shows liquor being sold above MRP through coordinated syndicates, turning liquor sales into one of the biggest scams under the present government.

Ambati said the coalition government has failed to prove even a single rupee of corruption in the liquor policy implemented during the YSRCP government despite repeated allegations and SIT investigations. He asserted that every rupee earned during the YSRCP regime was routed to the state treasury through a transparent system, including QR-code tracking on every bottle. In contrast, he said that the real liquor scam occurred during Chandrababu Naidu’s previous tenure between 2014 and 2019, when private liquor syndicates, permit rooms and belt shops generated illegal profits estimated at Rs.25,000 crore by selling liquor far above MRP.

He further stated that the previous TDP government abolished privilege fees without cabinet approval, causing a loss of Rs. 5,200 crore to the state exchequer while benefiting private distilleries. The current government is attempting to suppress investigations into those decisions while targeting YSRCP leaders through politically motivated cases.

Citing field-level evidence, Ambati claimed that liquor is being sold above MRP throughout Andhra Pradesh. He referred to instances from Visakhapatnam, Bheemili, Eluru and Bhimavaram where consumers are allegedly being charged Rs. 10 extra per bottle under various pretexts. He alleged that liquor shop operators have formed syndicates and that the proceeds from these illegal collections ultimately benefit senior leaders of the ruling coalition.

The former minister also raised concerns over the alleged spread of counterfeit liquor, claiming that one out of every five bottles being sold in the state is fake. He questioned why action had not been taken against TDP leader Jayachandra Reddy who is linked to a spurious liquor manufacturing network, while YSRCP leaders and officials are being targeted through investigations and legal proceedings.

Ambati stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu abandoning all major “Super Six” election promises, including financial assistance for women, unemployment allowance and welfare commitments to weaker sections. He described the coalition government as one driven by deception rather than delivery and said people are increasingly recognising the gap between promises and performance.

Responding to recent remarks by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ambati rejected allegations that YSRCP promotes caste divisions and instead accused the coalition leadership of using false narratives to divert attention from governance failures. He also said that the government is misusing investigative agencies, police machinery and sections of the media to target political opponents.

Concluding, Ambati said YSRCP would continue exposing what it describes as large-scale corruption, extortion and governance failures under the coalition government and asserted that the party would not be intimidated by cases or political pressure.