TG PGECET 2026 Result out at 3:30 PM: Direct link and steps to check

The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2026 results are set to be declared today, June 5, at 3:40 PM. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check their scores and download their rank cards through the official portal after the announcement.

The results will be officially released by Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Professor V. Balakista Reddy and JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Professor T. Kishan Kumar Reddy. Candidates seeking admission into postgraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes across Telangana have been eagerly awaiting the result declaration.

TG PGECET 2026 was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of TGCHE. The examination was held from May 29 to June 1, 2026, in multiple sessions across various test centres.

After the results are announced, candidates can access their rank cards online by entering their application number, hall ticket number, and password. The rank card will determine eligibility for the upcoming TG PGECET 2026 counselling and admission process.

How to Check TG PGECET 2026 Results

Candidates can follow these simple steps to view their results:

Visit the official TG PGECET website.

Click on the TG PGECET 2026 Result link.

Enter the application number, hall ticket number, and password.

Submit the details.

View and download the rank card for future reference.

Details Available on the Rank Card

The TG PGECET 2026 rank card will include:

Candidate’s name

Parent's name

Examination paper code

Marks secured

Rank obtained

Qualifying status

Percentile or cutoff details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the rank card. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the examination authorities immediately.

With the results set to be announced today, qualified candidates can begin preparing for the counselling process, which will determine admissions into postgraduate professional courses offered by participating institutions across Telangana.