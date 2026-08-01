Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, has arrested a film producer in connection with an alleged gold investment fraud case. The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Nampally, and remanded to 15 days of judicial custody. The investigation is currently underway. Telangana High Court Advocate Nagurbabu N has reportedly demonstrated his commitment to securing justice for victims of financial fraud through persistent legal action.

According to the police, the case arose from a complaint alleging that an investor was allegedly induced to invest ₹2.21 crore after being promised the supply of 24-carat gold biscuits at prices below the prevailing market rate. The complaint alleges that the promised gold was neither supplied nor the investment amount refunded, and that the complainant was threatened when repayment was sought.

The case was investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the CCS, which registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Court records show that the complainant, represented by Telangana High Court Advocate Nagurbabu N, had approached the High Court seeking directions for an effective investigation. Following the proceedings, the matter was entrusted to the Economic Offences Wing for a detailed probe.

The investigation is continuing to examine the financial transactions, verify the allegations, and identify any additional victims or associates. The allegations against the accused remain subject to investigation and adjudication before the competent court.