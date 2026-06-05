Peddi: Is Tollywood Wasting Janhvi Kapoor’s Potential?

Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s role in Peddi has generated significant discussion — the way she has been portrayed on screen. Director Buchi Babu Sana’s decision to present Janhvi primarily through a glamorous lens rather than giving her a role with a substance became talking point.

This criticism is not new. Similar concerns were raised during her Telugu debut in Devara. Despite being one of the film’s most heavily promoted attractions, Janhvi’s role was largely restricted to a handful of scenes and songs in the latter half. Many viewers felt her character existed more as a visual element than as a meaningful contributor to the story.

Glamour Over Character?

The recurring criticism surrounding Janhvi’s Telugu projects is not about her performance but about the limited scope of the roles being offered to her. In both Devara and Peddi, critics argue that filmmakers have prioritized glamour over characterization, reducing an actress with proven potential to a decorative presence.

For many cinema lovers, this approach is particularly disappointing because Janhvi carries the legacy of her mother, the legendary Sridevi. Sridevi became one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars not because of glamour alone, but because of her extraordinary versatility. She effortlessly moved between commercial entertainers, emotionally layered dramas, and performance-driven roles, creating an unmatched body of work across multiple languages.

The comparison may seem inevitable, but it also raises a valid question: Are Telugu filmmakers truly exploring Janhvi’s capabilities, or are they merely capitalizing on her star value and screen appeal?

A Missed Opportunity for Tollywood

The issue extends beyond a single actress. Tollywood has often distinguished itself through strong female characters who contribute meaningfully to storytelling. Yet, when an actress of Janhvi’s profile enters the industry, filmmakers appear reluctant to move beyond conventional glamour-oriented templates.

Many believe Janhvi possesses the grace, screen presence, and emotional range to portray nuanced characters that connect deeply with audiences. Instead, repeated attempts to market her primarily through glamour risk making her roles forgettable, regardless of a film’s commercial success.

Time for a Different Approach

Janhvi Kapoor’s growing popularity in the South presents a unique opportunity for Telugu cinema. Rather than following formulaic portrayals, filmmakers could benefit from crafting characters that showcase her emotional depth, vulnerability, and acting skills.

After all, audiences have already seen her glamorous side. What they are still waiting to see is a role that allows Janhvi Kapoor to emerge as a performer in her own right rather than merely a star attraction.

If Tollywood continues to confine her to ornamental roles, it may not just be Janhvi’s potential that is being underutilized—it could be a missed opportunity for the industry itself to create memorable female characters that stand the test of time.