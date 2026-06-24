Ram Charan-Sukumar's RC17 On Hold? Peddi Event Sparks Buzz

Ram Charan is currently basking in the success of Peddi, but uncertainty continues to surround his next project. While industry circles have long been speculating that acclaimed director Sukumar will reunite with Charan for the much-anticipated RC17, the latest comments from the filmmaker have only deepened the mystery.

During the Peddi blockbuster success meet, fans repeatedly demanded an update on RC17. Sukumar appeared ready to reveal something about the project but stopped himself at the last moment. Instead, he responded with a cryptic statement: “Nenu Cheppanu, Naku Cheppadam Ishtam Undadu, I am sorry. You can imagine.”

While his smile and body language suggested that the project is very much alive, the absence of a concrete update has sparked fresh speculation in Tollywood. More importantly, Sukumar's reluctance to discuss timelines has raised questions about whether the film has been pushed back or temporarily put on hold.

The reunion of Ram Charan and Sukumar is one of the most eagerly awaited combinations in Telugu cinema, especially after the blockbuster success of Rangasthalam. However, despite months of buzz surrounding RC17, there is still no official announcement regarding the film's launch, shooting schedules, or production plans.

Industry insiders believe Sukumar may be deliberately holding back details to allow Peddi to enjoy its theatrical run without distractions. Others feel the filmmaker could be waiting for the right time to formally kick-start the project, given the massive expectations riding on the collaboration.

Whatever the reason, Sukumar's silence has become the biggest talking point. With Ram Charan yet to officially announce his next film and no clarity emerging from the director's camp, doubts continue to linger over the status of RC17.

For now, the project appears to be in a wait-and-watch mode. While there is little doubt that the Charan-Sukumar reunion will eventually happen, the lack of a timeline suggests fans may have to wait longer than expected for the official launch of one of Tollywood's most anticipated films.