Deewana Hero Harshith Reddy Gifted Luxury Villa By Producers

Actor Harshith Reddy, who is basking in the success of his latest film Deewana, has made an interesting revelation about the appreciation he received from the film's producers.

Speaking to the media, Harshith disclosed that the producers gifted him a luxury villa following the film's successful run. The actor even showcased the property to media representatives, expressing his gratitude for the gesture.

Adding a touch of humor to the interaction, Harshith said he is now expecting a luxury car from the producers as well, drawing laughter from those present.

Currently riding high on the positive response to Deewana, which was released on June 19, Harshith shared his excitement about the film's performance and reflected on his journey as the lead actor. He also spoke about the making of several key scenes and opened up about his experience working alongside senior actor Naresh.

Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty, Deewana has been enjoying a decent run at the box office, with audiences appreciating its content and performances. The film's success has further boosted Harshith Reddy's profile in the industry, making him one of the young actors to watch out for.