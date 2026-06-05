Weekend OTT Releases: New Movies and Shows to Watch This Week

Streaming platforms have added several fresh movies and web series this weekend, offering viewers a mix of action, thrillers, family dramas, romance, and true-story-inspired content. Whether you're planning a binge-watch session or looking for a single title to enjoy, here are some of the biggest OTT releases available across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more.

Dhurandhar The Revenge (JioHotstar)

This action-packed sequel follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he rises through the criminal underworld while facing dangerous enemies determined to bring him down. The film combines revenge, power struggles, and high-stakes action.

Maa Behen (Netflix)

Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga headline this dark comedy thriller. The story revolves around a mother and her daughters whose lives spiral into chaos after an unexpected incident leaves them trying to hide a dangerous secret.

Gullak Season 5 (SonyLIV)

The popular Mishra family returns with another season filled with relatable moments, family challenges, and heartwarming humor. The latest installment continues to showcase everyday life in a middle-class Indian household.

Brown (ZEE5)

Karisma Kapoor leads this psychological thriller as Rita Brown, a former detective dealing with personal struggles while investigating a series of disturbing crimes. The show blends mystery, suspense, and emotional drama.

Patriot (ZEE5)

This political thriller focuses on a cybersecurity expert who uncovers a major conspiracy involving surveillance technology. As he searches for the truth, he finds himself up against powerful forces determined to keep their secrets hidden.

Made in India: A Titan Story (Amazon MX Player)

Inspired by the journey of one of India's most successful consumer brands, this biographical drama follows visionary entrepreneur Xerxes Desai and his efforts to build Titan into a household name.

The Pyramid Scheme (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in a small-town backdrop, the film follows two ambitious men who launch a multi-level marketing business hoping to achieve success. However, their growing enterprise soon brings unexpected complications and risks.

Office Romance (Netflix)

This romantic comedy centers on two colleagues who fall in love while trying to keep their relationship a secret. As personal feelings collide with workplace responsibilities, things become increasingly complicated.

Teach You a Lesson (Netflix)

Based on a popular Korean webtoon, this action drama follows a special government agency tasked with tackling school violence. The series combines action, social issues, and suspenseful storytelling.

Cape Fear (Apple TV+)

A psychological thriller that tells the story of a couple whose lives are disrupted by the return of a dangerous criminal seeking revenge. The series delivers tension, suspense, and gripping performances.

Final Take

From family-friendly entertainment like Gullak Season 5 to thrillers such as Brown, Patriot, and Cape Fear, this weekend's OTT lineup offers something for every viewer. Whether you prefer comedy, romance, action, or mystery, these new releases are worth adding to your watchlist.

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