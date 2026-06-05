Janhvi Kapoor Likes Peddi Negative Review: Viral

The release of Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has generated significant buzz among moviegoers. While the film has been appreciated for its grand visuals, Ram Charan's performance, and A.R. Rahman's music, discussions surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's role have also become a major talking point on social media.

Following the film's release, several audience members and critics shared differing opinions about Janhvi's character, Achiyamma. Some viewers felt that the character had limited screen time and could have played a larger role in the overall narrative. Others appreciated her presence in the film and believed her performance suited the story's requirements.

The conversation intensified when an Instagram review post criticizing the scope of Janhvi's character was reportedly liked by the actress herself. The post quickly attracted attention online, leading to various interpretations from fans and social media users.

While some netizens viewed the interaction as an acknowledgment that the role deserved more depth, others suggested it may have been an accidental like or a simple engagement with a review. Since there has been no official clarification from the actress, the reason behind the interaction remains open to speculation.

The post was later unliked, but screenshots had already spread widely across social media platforms, keeping the discussion alive among fans and film enthusiasts.

Despite the online debate, Peddi has opened strongly at the box office. The film's makers announced that it collected an impressive ₹135 crore gross worldwide on its first day, highlighting the strong anticipation surrounding the project.

As the film continues its theatrical run, audience reactions are expected to evolve, and the discussion around Janhvi Kapoor's character may become clearer as more viewers watch the movie.

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