Telangana Hikes Land Registration Values From June 5

The Telangana government has revised land and property registration values across the state, with the new rates coming into effect from June 5. The decision comes nearly a year after the last revision and is aimed at bringing government registration values closer to actual market prices.

Officials said the revised rates were finalized after conducting field surveys and reviewing reports from Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs). The government found that in several areas, official land values were far lower than prevailing market rates.

Under the new system, registration values have been increased in four slabs — 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%. Most areas will fall under the 25%, 50%, and 75% categories. Only a few high-value locations in and around Hyderabad will see a 100% increase.

Areas near the Outer Ring Road (ORR), major highways, radial roads, and premium localities such as Kokapet and Raidurg are among those expected to witness the highest increase. At the same time, around 10% of areas will see no change in registration values as current rates are already close to market prices.

According to officials, surveys revealed that in some urban regions, market values were 5 to 6 times higher than government registration rates. While officials initially suggested steeper revisions, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed the department to cap the increase at 100% to avoid placing a heavy burden on property buyers.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the revision was based on a scientific study and consultations with experts. The government considered factors such as recent land auction prices, market trends, infrastructure projects, growth corridors, the Outer Ring Road, and the proposed Regional Ring Road before finalizing the new rates.

The revised registration values are expected to increase stamp duty and registration costs for buyers in many areas. However, the government believes the move will make property valuations more realistic and reduce the gap between official rates and actual market prices.