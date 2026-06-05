Dhootha S2 Officially Launched; Naga Chaitanya Set for Producer Debut

The much-awaited second season of the Telugu supernatural thriller series Dhootha has officially begun. The makers held a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday, marking the start of the new season.

Veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna attended the event and launched the project by clapping the board for the cast and crew. The ceremony was attended by the team members and marked the official beginning of production.

One of the biggest highlights of Dhootha Season 2 is Naga Chaitanya's new role behind the camera. After making his OTT acting debut with the first season in 2023, the actor is now set to make his debut as a producer with the second season. The move reflects his confidence in the project and its storyline.

Director Vikram Kumar, who created and directed the first season, is returning to helm the sequel. Producer Sharrath Marar and actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also back as part of the core team.

The first season of Dhootha was well received by audiences and critics for its engaging supernatural thriller story and strong performances. The success of the series helped establish it as one of the popular Telugu web shows on OTT.

The makers are expected to begin regular shooting soon. The upcoming season will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. While the release date has not yet been announced, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the series.

With the original team returning and Naga Chaitanya taking on additional responsibilities as a producer, expectations for Dhootha Season 2 are already running high.