Naga Chaitanya Congratulates Akhil Akkineni for Lenin

Akhil Akkineni's latest action drama Lenin hit theatres today and has opened to encouraging reviews from audiences. As the film received positive word-of-mouth on its release day, actor Naga Chaitanya took to social media to congratulate his brother and the entire team behind the film.

Sharing a heartfelt message, Naga Chaitanya praised Akhil's dedication and hard work, saying it had finally paid off. He expressed his happiness over the positive response the film has been receiving and specially appreciated Akhil's performance.

In his post, Chaitanya wrote that he was delighted to see the audience praising Akhil's standout performance. He also congratulated Nagarjuna, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, actress Bhagyashri Borse, music director Thaman, and the entire Lenin team for the successful release.

The message quickly caught the attention of fans, who appreciated the strong bond between the Akkineni brothers. Many users praised Naga Chaitanya for celebrating Akhil's achievement and wished the film continued success at the box office.

With positive audience feedback and growing word-of-mouth, Lenin has made an impressive start in theatres. The coming weekend is expected to play an important role in the film's box office performance.

Your hard work paid off and how ! So happy seeing all the positive response and word of mouth ! Especially about your standout performance @AkhilAkkineni8 . Congrats naana @iamnagarjuna , @vamsi84 #BhagyashriBorse @MusicThaman and the entire team of #LENIN#BlockbusterLenin… pic.twitter.com/TkjhApzta5 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) July 10, 2026

Also read: Zainab Ravdjee Watches Akhil Akkineni's Lenin With Fans