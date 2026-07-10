Zainab Ravdjee Watches Akhil Akkineni's Lenin With Fans

Akhil Akkineni's latest action drama Lenin opened in theatres on Friday, and one of the biggest highlights of the day was the presence of his wife, Zainab Ravdjee, who joined fans to watch the film's first-day screening in Hyderabad.

Zainab visited Sree Ramulu Theatre in Moosapet to experience the audience's reaction to the film. As she entered the theatre, Akhil's fans welcomed her with loud cheers and applause, creating a festive atmosphere.

She watched the movie along with the audience and appeared delighted as moviegoers appreciated Akhil's performance and responded positively to the film. Videos from her visit have quickly spread across social media, with fans praising her support for her husband.

In some of the viral clips, Zainab can be seen getting emotional after the screening, while another video shows her standing up and applauding as the film came to an end. Her heartfelt reaction has won the admiration of Akhil's fans.

Meanwhile, Lenin has opened to encouraging word-of-mouth. According to early trade estimates, the film is expected to earn between ₹3 crore and ₹5 crore across India on its first day. Industry observers believe that positive audience feedback could help the film perform well over the weekend.

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin features Akhil Akkineni in the lead role alongside Sivaji, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao, and Sunil in important roles. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Leon Britto, editing by Navin Nooli, and is jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments.

Also read: Lenin Review and Rating