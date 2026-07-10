Rajpal Yadav Sentenced to Three Months in Cheque Bounce Case

Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav has suffered a legal setback after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases. The court rejected his appeal and confirmed the punishment awarded by the lower court.

With the latest verdict, Rajpal Yadav has been sentenced to three months of simple imprisonment. The High Court found no reason to interfere with the earlier judgment, allowing the original conviction to remain in force.

The cases are related to bounced cheques, which led to legal proceedings against the actor. Despite challenging the lower court's decision, his appeal was dismissed, bringing the matter to its latest legal conclusion.

Rajpal Yadav, who is known for his memorable comedy roles in several Bollywood films, now faces another major legal challenge following the court's ruling. The judgment has drawn attention from both the film industry and his fans.

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