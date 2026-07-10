Lenin Review and Rating

Akhil Delivers His Best; Engaging Second Half Lifts 'Lenin'

Rating: 3/5

Murali Kishor Abburu's Lenin delivers a conventional rural action drama that takes time to find its rhythm. While the first half relies heavily on familiar storytelling, the second half improves with better pacing, a few engaging twists, and an emotionally satisfying performance from Akhil Akkineni.

The story follows Lenin, who shoulders the responsibility of preserving his village's Bharatham Mitta tradition before betrayal changes the course of his life.

Akhil Akkineni impresses with a restrained and mature performance that avoids exaggerated heroism. His emotional scenes in the latter half are among the film's strongest moments and highlight his growth as an actor.

Bhagyashri Borse looks comfortable in her role and shares good chemistry with Akhil, although the writing doesn't provide enough scope for her character to stand out.

The film opens with an interesting mystery before shifting into a routine village drama. The lengthy flashback and predictable screenplay slow down the narrative in the first half, making it difficult to stay emotionally invested. However, things improve considerably after the interval as the story introduces better twists and stronger dramatic moments.

Despite the improved second half, the screenplay doesn't fully capitalize on its promising premise. Several important characters remain underdeveloped, and some emotional moments could have been more impactful with tighter writing.

Thaman's background score is one of the film's biggest assets, effectively enhancing several key scenes. Although the songs don't leave much of an impression, the BGM consistently keeps the emotional intensity alive.

Leon Britto's cinematography captures the rural setting attractively, while the production values remain consistently polished throughout.

The supporting cast performs sincerely, with Easwari Rao and Sivaji making the strongest impression among the ensemble.

Overall, Lenin isn't without flaws, particularly in its predictable first half and uneven writing. However, Akhil's improved performance, Thaman's energetic background score, and a better-paced second half ensure that the film remains engaging enough for audiences looking for a commercial rural drama.

Highlights

Akhil Akkineni's mature performance

Better second half

Strong background score

Good production values

Drawbacks

Formulaic first half

Weak emotional writing in places

Underutilised supporting characters

Forgettable songs

Verdict: Lenin may not reinvent the genre, but it delivers enough entertainment in the second half to make it a decent one-time watch, especially for Akhil's fans and audiences who enjoy rural commercial dramas.