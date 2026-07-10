Samantha Cheers for Akhil's Lenin with a Special Message

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won hearts by extending her best wishes to her former brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni ahead of the release of his latest film Lenin. The actress shared the film's poster on her Instagram Stories and wished the entire team success, writing, "Big blockbuster vibes already." Her warm message quickly grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

Samantha's supportive gesture has been widely appreciated, especially since she continues to maintain a cordial relationship with the Akkineni family despite her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Fans praised her for encouraging Akhil and showing support for his new project.

Lenin marks an important film in Akhil Akkineni's career. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the action drama stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film has already generated positive buzz, with early audience reactions praising Akhil's performance, emotional scenes, and the powerful climax.

The film also features a special voice-over by Jr NTR, adding to the excitement among movie lovers. With Samantha's heartfelt wishes and encouraging early reviews, Lenin has become one of the most talked-about Telugu releases of the week.