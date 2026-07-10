July 11 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to visit a bank on Saturday, July 11, 2026, it is important to know that banks across most parts of India will remain closed. The holiday is observed because it is the second Saturday of the month, which is an official bank holiday under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Customers will not be able to access branch services such as cash deposits, cheque clearance, passbook updates, or in-person banking on Saturday. However, digital banking services including internet banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions, ATMs, and cash deposit machines will continue to function normally.

Since banks will also remain closed on Sunday, July 12, 2026, customers are advised to complete any important banking work before the weekend to avoid inconvenience.

There are no additional state-specific bank holidays on July 11, 2026 apart from the nationwide second Saturday holiday. Banks are expected to reopen on Monday, July 13, 2026, and resume regular operations.

Customers can continue using online banking services throughout the holiday period for fund transfers, bill payments, and other digital transactions.

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