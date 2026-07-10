EPFO Interest at 8.25%: How Much Will You Earn This Year?

EPF account holders are likely to receive 8.25% annual interest for the financial year 2025-26 in their Provident Fund accounts by July 15, 2026. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started the process of crediting the interest, which will benefit nearly 34 crore subscribers across the country.

The interest is calculated at 8.25% per annum on the balance available in your EPF account. Although the interest is calculated every month, it is credited to the account only once a year. Once the amount is credited, it will be visible in your EPF passbook.

Here are a few examples of how much interest you can earn in a year at the 8.25% rate:

EPF Balance: ₹5 lakh – Annual Interest: ₹41,250

EPF Balance: ₹10 lakh – Annual Interest: ₹82,500

EPF Balance: ₹25 lakh – Annual Interest: ₹2,06,250

EPF Balance: ₹50 lakh – Annual Interest: ₹4,12,500

EPF Balance: ₹1 crore – Annual Interest: ₹8,25,000

Subscribers can check whether the interest has been credited by logging into the EPFO Member Passbook portal, using the UMANG app, or through the EPFO missed call and SMS services. The updated balance is expected to appear in passbooks once the credit process is completed.

The EPF scheme continues to be one of the most popular long-term savings options for salaried employees, offering stable returns and tax benefits. Members are advised to regularly check their EPF passbook to confirm that the interest has been credited correctly.